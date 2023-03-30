NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Appeals Panel Restores Hendrick Points

With the National Motorsports Appeals Panel restoring the points to Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR Cup standings are shaken up again. When the four Hendrick teams were hit with those 100-point penalties, it really tanked their standing.

However, the appeals panel found that the points needed to be completely restored. That has changed things. After the COTA race, Ross Chastain found himself back on top of the Cup Series standings. He has now been taken over by Alex Bowman at the top of the NASCAR standings.

Bowman is the only driver with five top-10 finishes this season. Outside of a P14 finish at Phoenix, Bowman has been excellent. It feels like he’s sniffing a win every week, and it’s going to come soon.

With his 100 points restored, Bowman leads with 226 points over Chastain’s 211 points. Right behind them are three of the five winners this season – William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano round out the top five of the NASCAR standings.

If the playoffs started tomorrow, Chris Buescher would be the last driver in. Some other penalties are being appealed that can switch things up in the next couple of weeks. Not to mention whatever happens on the track this weekend.

Folks can’t say that this NASCAR season has been boring, that’s for sure.

Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin Can Move Up NASCAR Standings

Based on the appeal that Hendrick Motorsports made and the result, I would think that Kaulig Racing feels pretty good about its chances. Next week we will likely hear the verdict of the Justin Haley appeal. The driver has -7 points due to the 100-point penalty he suffered for a single modified louver. So, the NASCAR standings are just now changing.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has his own appeal coming up in a couple of weeks. He lost 25 points as a result of admitting he wrecked into Ross Chastain on purpose as he lost grip at Phoenix.

If Hamlin had those points back right now, he’d be tied at 186 points with Logano and Kevin Harvick around 5th in the NASCAR standings.

Some surprises in the standings include Ricky Stenhouse Jr who is 15th in points. Austin Cindric is in the 10th position right now after some solid racing to start the year. However, I think Christopher Bell in 7th is the driver to watch. He’s been so quiet and so good this year.