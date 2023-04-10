NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Christopher Bell Wins Bristol Dirt

Christopher Bell earned a big win at Bristol Dirt and now he’s looking pretty good in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He had been quiet through the first eight races, but that is no more. His resume now looks better than almost all other drivers this year.

With all of the penalties and appeals bouncing back and forth, the NASCAR standings went up and down and all around. However, for the time being, things have gone back to normal. Bell led for 100 laps on his way to a win at Bristol. He also got a win for the dirt drivers who had not won that race yet.

With Bristol Dirt behind us, there is a new points leader. Bell earned 52 points on Sunday and shot up to the top of the standings. He replaces Ross Chastain, who had a terrible race and only earned 9 points.

So, Bell leads. He is followed by Chastain. After that Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick round out the top five. Looking at the potential playoff field, the last driver in if the postseason was tomorrow would be Chris Buescher. Don’t sleep on Ty Gibbs, either.

Gibbs is leading Noah Gragson in the rookie race. He is up to 18th in the NASCAR standings. He has four straight top-10 finishes dating back to Atlanta. Could we see the 54 in the playoffs this year? Check out the rest of the standings here.

The real story is just how good Christopher Bell has been this year.

NASCAR Standings: How Bell Stacks Up

So, now that Bell has a win on the year, let’s look at his previous performances. Out of eight races, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has two DNF finishes. If you take those DNFs out, Bell’s worst performance this year was a P6 finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell not only has a win on the year, he has more top-5 and top-10 finishes than any other driver in the Cup Series. If we take those two DNF finishes out, his record reads P3, P5, P6, P3, P4, and P1. That is nothing to scoff at, in fact, other drivers should be worried.

While Ross Chastain stole the show with his Hail Melon move at Martinsville last fall, let’s not forget who won that race. Bell. It was his second walk-off win in the playoffs. Fighting his way from the Round of 12 into the Round of 8 with a win at the Roval. Then, he punched his ticket to the Championship 4 with a win at Martinsville.

Finishing P4 at Richmond and winning at Bristol Dirt, Bell might be the favorite heading into this week’s race. When the 20 car is winning more races this year, don’t say I didn’t try to warn you.