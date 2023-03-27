NASCAR Cup Series Standings: COTA Chaos Shakes Things Up

With a wild and hectic afternoon at COTA in the books, Tyler Reddick is the big winner, but there were other winners in the NASCAR standings. Each week it feels like we’re talking about a new team or a new driver shooting up the rankings, taking in a bunch of points, and making a statement.

However, this week is different. COTA was chaos and it provided some interesting results. It wasn’t just Reddick taking the checkered flag, there were others that made moves in the NASCAR standings as well.

While he wasn’t able to repeat this weekend, Ross Chastain did put himself atop the NASCAR standings this week. He was the early leader a month ago and now he’s back on top with 211 points this season. Kyle Busch, who is no fan of Chastain, trails him in second with 192 points.

Chevy might have those top spots, but it doesn’t look good for them. With Hendrick Motorsports hindered by penalties still, only five Chevys are in the playoff picture as of right now.

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Christopher Bell make up the rest of the top-5 this week. Those drivers have been so consistent this season and it has shown. Ford has the most cars in the playoff picture with six of the sixteen spots going to blue ovals at the moment.

Tyler Reddick Moves Up NASCAR Standings

Of course, Tyler Reddick pulled in a lot of points on Sunday. Winning Stage 2 and taking the checkered flag while leading for 40 laps will generally give you a boost. Last week after Atlanta, Reddick was behind Corey LaJoie in 15th overall in points and 16th in the playoff standings. William Byron is in the playoffs despite his 22nd-place points standing.

So, with his big weekend coming together just as planned, Reddick has moved all the way up to 10th in the NASCAR standings. He overtook his boss Denny Hamlin. The two are tied at 161 points, but the win gives the edge to Reddick.

While the 45 is doing well, it isn’t the top Toyota in the field. That honor goes to Bell in 5th. His work this season has been very underrated and overlooked. Things haven’t gone how he had hoped in a few races. Still, it seems that the 20 is always poking around at the end of the race.

Depending on how the appeals go for Hendrick Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and Denny Hamlin we might have another NASCAR standings update this week. It has been an interesting season already, why not throw some more chaos into it all?