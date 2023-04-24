NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Kyle Busch Cleans Up at Talladega

The GEICO 500 provided us with another Talladega finish in overtime. Kyle Busch won, but what about the NASCAR points standings? While Rowdy got the job done on Sunday, there are other drivers that managed to pick up points.

By the end of this race, 11 drivers would be DNF or they were so many laps behind that they were basically DNF. As Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney battled over the lead, the 23 made one too many moves and was sent spinning back into the field.

It just so happens, Busch was right there to pick up the pieces. He shot ahead of Blaney and was able to snag victory when his car wasn’t necessarily capable of winning. As far as the NASCAR standings go, Busch did pick up 40 points in the process.

However, that isn’t the most points a driver picked up. That honor goes to Chase Elliott. Not only did he lead laps for the first time since his injury, he won the first stage as well. He would have won the second stage if not for a strong move from Aric Almirola. Add a P12 finish to that and Elliott picked up 44 points.

Given the fact he’s so far back in the standings, those points don’t mean anything. Wins are all that the No. 9 Chevy is looking for from here on out.

Christopher Bell Leads NASCAR Standings For Another Week

No one really talked much about Christopher Bell during this race. He was near the front for some of the race and helped push other Toyotas around on the track. Bell was able to pick up a P8 finish as well as 29 points on the day to hold his NASCAR standings lead with 331 points.

Just behind Bell for another week as well, is Ross Chastain. Chastain struggled on Sunday and didn’t get the momentum that he needed in order to compete with the front runners. He sits at 319 points and leads Kevin Harvick who is in third with 311.

Rounding out the top five in the NASCAR standings are the Kyles. Larson and Busch are fourth and fifth, respectively at 295 and 290 points. Those are two drivers that have two wins on the year and both are looking to win the regular season title and the championship.

Talladega was a wild one just like it always is. Next week is Dover and the Monster Mile. Buckle up.