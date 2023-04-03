NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Kyle Larson Breaks Through at Richmond

The NASCAR season just made its first stop at Richmond Raceway and the standings have changed again. It was a big day for Kyle Larson who got his first win of the year. Although it is so early in the year, it felt like a long time coming. Larson was second fiddle to William Byron a few times, now he’s got a win of his own.

As far as the NASCAR standings are concerned, this race didn’t give us a new leader. However, there was movement in the top 10 that is worth noting. Each race gives us another look at how the season is going to shake out. The real and the fake contenders are slowly filtered.

Leading for another week in the standings is Alex Bowman. He earned another top-10 finish and is looking like the most consistent driver in NASCAR. I’m sure he’d like to trade some of those finishes for a win, but consistency is key when it comes to racing.

Bowman’s 263 points lead Ross Chastain with 259. Christopher Bell has moved up all the way to third overall. William Byron and Kevin Harvick round out the top five in the NASCAR standings.

Kyle Larson’s big win at Richmond gave him a 52-point gain. He’s firmly in the playoffs with this Richmond win, sitting sixth in points. The scary thing is short-track season is just starting. The NASCAR standings could look very different in just a couple of weeks. We could see another Larson win within the next few weeks.

NASCAR Standings: If the Playoffs Were Today

Before the season began, NASCAR got rid of the points standings requirement for the playoffs. If you are playoff eligible and win a race, you are in the playoffs (unless there are more than 16 winners). You could be dead last in points, but if you are one of 16 drivers with a win, you’re going to the postseason.

If the playoffs began tomorrow, you would have a few interesting names in there. Veterans Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski both missed the postseason last year. They are both top-10 in points right now.

The last two drivers in the playoffs based on the NASCAR standings, Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse looked like he was going to be the car to beat at Richmond before he had a brake issue put him way behind.

The season is just getting started. We are going to have a lot more changes in the NASCAR standings as the races come and go. Right now, Alex Bowman is in control but he’ll need a win soon to make it all worth it.