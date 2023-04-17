NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Kyle Larson Wins on Strategy

With some good tire strategy and some lucky breaks, Kyle Larson was the winner at Martinsville. It helped him in the NASCAR standings. By grabbing a second win this season, Larson locked in for sure into the playoffs.

There have been some interesting moments in the NASCAR points standings. With no penalties seemingly on the horizon, I think we should be good with the way the standings sit now. No weird mid-week points deductions or appeals wins.

Cup grid (17 to go): Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +97, Harvick +87, Truex +66, Hamlin +47, Blaney +41, Bowman +37, Keselowski +35, Briscoe +10, Buescher +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -6, Cindric -9, Gibbs -13, ADillon -24 pic.twitter.com/ubvEBh0oSL — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 16, 2023

While Ryan Preece dominated the first third of the race, it didn’t last. One pit stop cycle and a timely caution later and he was sent to the back for speeding on pit road. It also allowed other drivers to stay out, like Kyle Larson did before he went on to his win. That later set Larson up to take just two tires, jump some spots on pit road, and drive his No. 5 Chevy Camaro to the win.

The top group didn’t change much in the NASCAR points standings. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain still sit as 1 and 2. Then Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top-5.

Truex Jr. just earned his first top-5 of the year and is hoping that he can get a win for himself soon.

The big winner from the weekend, points-wise, was probably Chase Briscoe. He picked up the most points, 47, on the day and is now in that top-16 group at 14th. He has struggled but breaking his left middle finger has changed his season. Back-to-back top-5 finishes prove that.

Now, it’s time for Talladega.

Talladega Could Shake Up NASCAR Standings

Last year at Talladega, it was Ross Chastain that came away with the big win. This year, who knows who it could be? We do know it likely comes down to the last lap, a caution, or someone winning by inches.

The NASCAR standings can be shaken up after this race. All it takes is an underdog winning at this superspeedway to add another winner to the year and potentially push the total winners’ list passed 16 drivers. We could end up in a situation similar to last year before Kurt Busch had to drop out of the season.

This week, Kyle Larson showed that he is likely the driver to beat at all short tracks coming up on the schedule. He won at Richmond, won at Martinsville. Larson probably would have won at Bristol if it was a pavement race!

Before heading back to the short stuff at Dover, the big monster that is Talladega. It is going to be a great weekend of NASCAR superspeedway action.