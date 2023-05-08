NASCAR Cup Series standings: Ross Chastain comes out on top again

How about this weekend of NASCAR? The big winner in the points standings, and on pit road, was Ross Chastain. This has been a solid season so far for Chastain but he is still searching for that first win of the season. The good news is he’s 1-0 in fights this year.

While Ross Chastain is the points leader with 404 total, he has a group of Toyotas right behind him that are threatening to dethrone him. The scary thing is, they all have a win this year.

Behind Chastain are Christopher Bell with 373 points and Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin with 368 points each. Then Kevin Harvick rounds out the top five at 358 points while Tyler Reddick sits in sixth with 354.

Seeing Truex and Hamlin move up the standings like this should worry other drivers. Those two are starting to build momentum in this middle part of the season. You don’t want the 2017 champion or the 49-time race winner to get hot. Or as Hamlin puts it, white-hot.

With Ross firmly at the top for now, will we see a major move at Darlington from him or another driver behind him? It feels like the time is ticking down on the regular season. Those wins are getting more scarce as the weeks by.

After Ross Chastain duked it out with Noah Gragson in the pits, are we going to hear any more complaints from drivers about the No. 1 team? The results speak for themselves.

Don’t mess with Ross Chastain

I’m not one to put out conspiracy theories or anything. However, I’m beginning to think there is some kind of voodoo or witchcraft around Ros Chastain. No matter what happens on the track, he just doesn’t seem to get wrecked.

He can get pushed around. You can bump him and give him a warning like Kyle Busch did on Sunday. Or you can push him down the track like Gragson did and try to throw hands after the race.

But what happened after those incidents? Busch went from bumping Chastain to wrecking on the restart and out of the race. Gragson spun out and went five laps down by the end of the AdventHealth 400.

Then, Gragson got clocked by Chastain’s right hand in the pits after grabbing ahold of the Trackhouse Racing driver.

The evidence is stacking up. You don’t want to mess with Ross Chastain. Your car will spin out, you will be out of the race, and always remember – Trackhouse has a “no-push policy.”