NASCAR Cup Series: Here’s Where All of the Teams Stand Before Atlanta Motor Speedway

A repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway lies in wait for the arrival of NASCAR’s finest, who will roll into The Big Peach this weekend for the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Though we’re only a few weeks into a Cup Series season that stretches into November, many drivers have already had truly outstanding performances, racking up an impressive number of points and coming close to claiming their place in the Playoffs later this year.

With all the talent hitting the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, which teams and drivers stand out among the rest? Which ones show the most promise in the early season? Here’s a breakdown of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Standings going into the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Standings Ahead of Atlanta

There are 15 NASCAR teams still in contention for the NASCAR playoffs later this year. However, less than half employ a driver with 100 or more points going into the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Though there’s still plenty of time for any driver to make a name for themselves in the 2022 Cup Series season, there’s no denying that certain drivers are closer to a coveted playoff spot than others. And certain teams have more of an edge thanks to their roster.

Listed below is each Cup Series team, with their overall points thus far. Beneath each team is their roster of Cup Series drivers, marked with their car number and number of points, as well as the average points earned per car.

Team Penske (370)

22 Joey Logano (136)

12 Ryan Blaney (118)

2 Austin Cindric (116)

Average points per car: 123

Joe Gibbs Racing (359)

18 Kyle Busch (132)

19 Martin Truex Jr (109)

11 Denny Hamlin (64)

20 Christopher Bell (54)

Average points per car: 90

Hendrick Motorsports (464)

9 Chase Elliott (131)

5 Kyle Larson (126)

48 Alex Bowman (109)

24 William Byron (98)

Average points per car: 116

Stewart-Haas Racing (432)

14 Chase Briscoe (126)

10 Aric Almirola (122)

4 Kevin Harvick (111)

41 Cole Custer (73)

Average points per car: 108

Richard Childress Racing (211)

8 Tyler Reddick (114)

3 Austin Dillon (97)

Average points per car: 106

23XI Racing (202)

45 Kurt Busch (109)

23 Bubba Wallace (93)

Average points per car: 101

Trackhouse Racing (182)

1 Ross Chastain (101)

99 Daniel Suarez (81)

Average points per car: 91

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (174)

6 Brad Keselowski (91)

17 Chris Buescher (83)

Average points per car: 87

Front Row Motorsports (127)

34 Michael McDowell (65)

38 Todd Gilliland (62)

Average points per car: 63.5

Rick Ware Racing (70)

15 Garrett Smithley (28)

51 Cody Ware (42)

Average points per car: 35

Spire Motorsports (99)

7 Corey LaJoie (55)

77 Josh Bilicki (44)

Average points per car: 50

Petty GMS Motorsports (85)

42 Ty Dillon (85)

JTG Daugherty Racing (78)

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (78)

Kaulig Racing (68)

31 Justin Haley (68)

Wood Brothers Racing (42)

21 Harrison Burton (42)

Drivers Most Likely to Punch a Ticket to the Playoffs

So, now that we know the points held by each team and individual driver, which ones are most likely to gain a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in November?

Right now, Joey Logano is in the leading position with 136 points. However, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott aren’t far behind, with 132 and 131 points, respectively. Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe are tied for fourth with 126 points each.

Though winning a single race doesn’t automatically earn a place in the playoffs, it does help. The winners of the 4 races we’ve already seen this season are as follows:

Daytona 500: Austin Cindric

WISE Power 400: Kyle Larson

Pennzoil 400: Alex Bowman

Ruoff Mortgage 500: Chase Briscoe

If any of these drivers can score a second victory in Atlanta this weekend, they’ll officially cement their position in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.