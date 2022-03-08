NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr Auctions Off Hat Signed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had quite the last few months in NASCAR. The retired NASCAR superstar headlined the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. Now, one lucky fan has the chance to win a hat signed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney thanks to Dale Earnhardt Jr. That’s a pretty loaded cast of signatures for one hat.

In a new tweet on his personal Twitter account, Earnhardt Jr. said “During my Super Bowl predictor match race with @BubbaWallace @chaseelliott @Blaney I got them to sign this hat. Go follow @tdjf as it will be auctioned there soon.”

Bubba Wallace Avoids Catastrophe at Pennzoil 400

Bubba Wallace has had a rough start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. After coming just short of winning the 2022 Daytona 500 a few weeks prior, he narrowly avoided a catastrophic crash in the Pennzoil 400 in Vegas. Late in the race, Erik Jones crashed into the wall and Wallace had to quickly avoid driving directly into the No. 43 car on Sunday. Thankfully, he did just that, but it was another ending Wallace was not looking for down the stretch in the big-time race on Sunday. Still, he was able to debut the Dr. Pepper Cream Soda paint scheme on the car that was a big hit with the fans on social media.

Now, Bubba Wallace will look to rebound on Sunday in Phoenix.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s HOF Exhibit

A few months ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got to curate his own exhibit for the HOF. He told the NASCAR HOF, “My favorite era of race cars is probably going to be the late ‘70s. I really enjoyed the ‘80s, lived it. The ‘80s were great. The cars were fun – old (Buick) Grand Nationals and (Chevrolet) Monte Carlo SS and all that was really amazing. But the late ‘70s for me, the Chevy Laguna, the 442 – there’s a couple of Oldsmobile 442s in the exhibit – I just love the character and body styles.”

That was his favorite and it was just what he was into. Especially the ’80s because of his age and what those years meant to him.

He concluded, “I also loved fashion and the personalities that we had in the sport. Where the sport was in its growth to me was interesting. It was still a bit of a niche thing … it was just starting to really get cool to like NASCAR and go to a NASCAR race or pull for a NASCAR driver. And they were starting to get into mainstream and pop culture. So that had to have been a really interesting time for the sport. I would have loved to have been at the race track and walking around in the garage back in the late ‘70s and seeing what everyone was doing.”