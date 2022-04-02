NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Fans a Glimpse of His Family Shed Hunting Outing

The spring hunting season has begun around the country. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are back out on a shed hunt. The NASCAR Hall of Famer had everyone gather around for a picture, and it looks like they had quite a crew on this trip.

While the warm weather hasn’t quite broken through, hunters all around are heading out into the woods and fields. However, Earnhardt isn’t trying to land a kill on this trip. No, instead, the NASCAR legend and his family were out collecting antlers that have been shed. It’s a fun little scavenger hunt and a good way to practice for the upcoming morel hunting season.

“Family shed hunting trip,” Earnhardt captioned the post. “28 found so far on day one. Snowing and windy but we are making it.”

28 antlers! That’s an impressive number. Of course, it would be more believable and impressive if it wasn’t April 1st. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were decked out in some good camo gear. True Timber Camo to be exact. He made sure to tag his camo supplier as well as Redneck Blinds and Bass Pro Shops. Of course, he also had to drop a mention of High Rock Vodka with a hashtag and a tag in the picture.

Although he is retired, Earnhardt has been involved in his fair share of NASCAR drama. Not directly himself, but as the wise veteran, he has had to lighten the mood on social media. However, Richmond is right around the corner and that means more NASCAR action and likely more drama.

Speaking of drama, the hall of fame has his fair share of wild stories from earlier in his life.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recalls Jimmie Johnson Taking Him to the Hospital

You know, when you have a story that involves going to the hospital at 2 in the morning… it’s either a really good story or a really bad one. Now that Dale Jr. is doing the retirement thing, he has his own podcast. It is great hearing all of these stories from his years in NASCAR and more. Especially this story involving Jimmie Johnson and a swimming pool.

“I jumped into the swimming pool,” he said. “I hit my head on the bottom because I couldn’t see the bottom because of the suds in it. And I’d split my forehead open. It’s about two o’clock in the morning, and I got this inch-and-a-half split [on] my forehead. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

The story ends with Johnson taking Dale to Hendricks’ team doctor. A house call at the doctor’s office in the middle of the night, some stitches, and a story that is worth telling to his day.