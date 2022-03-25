NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for Wife Amy

It’s a special day in the Dale Earnhardt Jr. household. Indeed, it is actually the 40th birthday of Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy. Yes, it’s a very special Friday for their family and Dale could not be more excited to celebrate his wife on her special day. To kick off the festivities, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife Amy on Instagram.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Birthday Message for Wife Amy

The message read, “Happy 40th to the most beautiful person I know. She’s a great mother and wife and she has so many crazy cool traits. One thing that is special about her is how much she does for others. In everything she does, she’s always thinking of how to improve the experience for everyone involved. She gets joy from making a moment better for others. Her friends love her to death for it. It shows how much she values each of them. I know for the rest of our lives, our little girls are going to enjoy that attribute of Amy’s. Every occasion will be unique and creative. I hope she feels the appreciation and love we have for her today and forever.”

It is such a classy gesture from Dale Jr. He loves his wife and he loves what kind of mother she is for their children. She is a selfless woman through and through, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. tells it. He is thankful to have her in his life and is so happy to celebrate her on Friday.

The note continued, “Side note: this is one of my favorite photos of her. It’s our wedding night and I just love the look on her face. She is living her best life and seems to be excited about our future. I like to imagine she’s as comfortable in her world as she’s ever been before.” The wedding day is a big day. It was a big moment in both of their lives. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is happy that she looked happy.

That Time Amy Missed George Strait

There was this time that Earnhardt Jr. got extremely lucky and ran into George Strait at a bar in Key West. Yes, seriously. The two got a picture together, and Jr was invited to hang out with the country music legend. He said, “I was like, ‘Of course, you’re dang right.” He continued, “So we sit down with George, we took a picture, we talked, he told me about hunting with dad, and we had a beer.” It was a fun time. He had a fun time just chatting up at a bar in Key West with an all-time great country musician. Amy was sad to have missed him, but it was a cool moment and a reminder how small the world is sometimes.