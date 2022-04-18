NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Join the Broadcast Booth at Talladega

Next week, NASCAR will have legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the booth for FOX’s coverage of the race at Talladega. Amid all of the chaos from tonight (4/17), the news came in that Dale Jr. is headed back to the booth. When the driver first made his move to TV, he was an NBC talent. However, he’ll be in the booth for the other network next week.

Of course, Dale Jr. has been keeping himself busy. The Hall of Famer returned to the track to race at Martinsville. Now, he’s heading to the Superspeedway. Just a fun fact, Junior won six times at the popular track and recorded four of those wins in a row.

On top of that, he has all kinds of accolades like his 26 Cup Series wins and of course, a 15-time Most Popular Driver. He’s the epitome of the sport and having him back in the booth should be a great time next week.

Check out the video below where the FOX broadcast crew makes the announcement.

.@DaleJr will be in the FOX Sports booth at Talladega! pic.twitter.com/977DVVHlBz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 18, 2022

When it comes to the past greats of the 1990s to the 2000s, Dale Jr. is at the top of the top. Look, I am always going to be a Jeff Gordon guy. However, I can’t deny how good Earnhardt is in the booth, talking about the sport he loves. He knows so much, is friends with new drivers and old, and brings something different to the analysis.

Talladega is the best place for it, too. As I mentioned above, Junior has won six times at the track. He has a feel and knowledge of the track that few in the sport have been able to achieve. He isn’t always racing nowadays but is still dedicated to the sport.

NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returns to Talladega After Racing Martinsville

This 2022 has been great for Dale Earnhardt Jr. who is not only a NASCAR Hall of Famer but can still race if he wants to. He suited up in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville and ran a strong race. 11th place overall and it was great to see the legend on the track once again. He isn’t driving at Talladega, but having him in the booth is the next best thing.

In his free time away from NASCAR, Dale Jr. has been focusing on his family. He brought the whole gang to the track in Martinsville. The whole group seemed to have a good time with his daughters signing the bumper of his No. 88 Hellman’s Mayo car.

So, after a rainy and muddy version of the Bristol Dirt Race, fans are going to enjoy seeing some superspeedway action at Talladega. Fast laps, exciting racing, and an iconic track. Doesn’t get much better than that.