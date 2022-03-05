NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Not a Fan of Chicago Street Course Race Proposal

Put NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. down as a hard no when it comes to being a fan of the Chicago street course race proposal.

Earnhardt Jr. has been around a lot of NASCAR’s great race tracks. He would know which ones rule and don’t. But he’s just not down with the street course as it has been presented for the Windy City. Let’s get some more details about Junior’s thoughts from CBS Sports.

He talked about it on an episode of Dale Jr. Download. It should be noted that Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer, ran and won the Pro Invitational race at Chicago last year.

NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Doesn’t Like Chicago Race Plan

“I guess I need to ask, what’s fun about watching cars racing around a street course?” Earnhardt Jr. says. “I can’t answer that question for me. I can’t sit here and go, ‘Man, I wish we really had a street course,’ because I don’t know why street courses are better or different.

“… Watching the driver try to figure out how to navigate them, it’s fun because you see the drivers are struggling,” he says. “It’s frustrating to sort of work around there. But that’s with Indy Lights and IndyCars.

“I will say in my experience in the virtual world on iRacing with the Chicago course didn’t make me more excited,” Earnhardt Jr. says. “I didn’t think that our cars went around there very well. But that’s the virtual world, and the real world is going to be a little different. So I’m still not eager for it.”

Sweeping Changes In Schedule Took Chicago Out Of Race Plans

Because of the sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule recently, the Chicago market has been without a race. It’s been dropped from the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 2020.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reports that NASCAR is in talks to bring a street course race to Chicago. He said that the goal is to hold the event for the first time in 2023. Stern reports that talks involve Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago sports commission executive director Kara Bachman. He adds that the talks are “complicated and not yet near completion.”

But this idea of a street course race in Chicago has been in the works. A conceptual layout — a 2.2-mile course adjacent to the city’s Soldier Field — was designed for iRacing. It served as the site of a sim race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series last year.

This street course idea has been entertained. After all, there is one in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada. So, we guess this street course proposal will need people to stay tuned.