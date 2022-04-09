NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spent the Afternoon Watching the Masters Ahead of Martinsville Xfinity Qualifying

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.

As the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 is Dale Jr’s only race of the year, he’s documenting every moment of the experience. Starting with the stormy drive to Martinsville, photographer Jon Ferrey has been tagging along with Earnhardt through all the ups and downs of the momentous weekend.

Ahead of the Xfinity Series qualifying laps, Ferrey sat with Dale Earnhardt Jr in his motorhome, snapping a few photos of the driver enjoying the famed golf tournament. Hilariously, Dale Jr admitted that he doesn’t even like golf that much, he’s just a big fan of Tiger Woods.

In the caption of the Instagram post sharing the pictures, Ferrey described their day. “Spent the afternoon hanging out and watching The Masters waiting for the rain to move out at Martinsville. Asked Dale if he followed golf and he told me not really,” Ferrey said. “But he likes Tiger.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr Competes in NASCAR Race After Watching the Masters

After a relaxing afternoon watching Tiger Woods tear it up at The Masters, it was time for Dale Earnhardt Jr to hop into his No. 88 Hellman’s Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying laps. With a lap of 92.792 mph, Dale Earnhardt Jr earned a starting position of 30th.

For most drivers, this would be a major blow. Dale Jr, however, undoubtedly didn’t mind at all. He’s just happy to compete in his favorite type of track. On a recent episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast, the NASCAR icon explained why he chose the Martinsville Speedway for his one race of the year.

“I love short tracks,” Earnhardt said. “When it comes down to it, short track racing is what I love to do. Races at Martinsville are always a blast, so I’m really excited about this opportunity. Unilever has been a great partner, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to go race at Martinsville. I’m going to get in there in the thick of it and have some fun.”

This year’s NASCAR event at Martinsville is also a special one for the track. The Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its 75th anniversary! In a statement posted to their website, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell expressed his delight in having Dale Jr in The Paperclip.

“For our 75th anniversary, we are proud to welcome back NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join our celebration season on the track at Martinsville Speedway,” Campbell said. “Dale Jr. is one of the most popular and intense racers in the history of Martinsville. We look forward to seeing him return to competition.”