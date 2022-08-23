NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes on Producer Role for USA Network’s ‘Race for the Championship’ Docu-Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. lived the life of a NASCAR driver for two decades. Now, he wants to show you a behind-the-scenes look at that lifestyle.

One of racing’s most popular figures will executive produce USA Network’s Race for the Championship documentary series. The unscripted series will give fans unique perspective on what goes on “under the hood” during a NASCAR season.

“I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt told Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that makes it easy to want to dive in, give input and get feedback — and be a part of the process.

“We need to give everyone a better opportunity to get to know the individuals that are involved in NASCAR. I think this is a great opportunity to put a very human element into what we do and into our identity. It’s something I think that should have a profound impact on perception of the sport and also to give our fans a deeper dive into each individual.”

Earnhardt’s project will be a 10-part series and will premiere on Sept. 1. It provides fans a look at drivers’ lives on the track, along with the hassles of every-day life for a professional athlete.

Who All Will the Documentary Series Follow?

One of the things that attracted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the project was the personal feel it provides fans. Everyone gets an idea of a driver’s personality around the racetrack. What’s it like at home?

“This is a little more personal. It’s about sport that I spent my entire life in and my family’s been so woven into the fabric of for decades,” Earnhardt said. “I feel like NASCAR is on this rise, and we’ve sort of turned a corner in terms of fan engagement and interest.”

So, who will the docu-series follow? Names include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and others.

Buckle up, race fans. This should be an incredibly entertaining documentary series.