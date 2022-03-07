NASCAR: Danica Patrick Reacts to Being on the Call for the Pennzoil 400

Is there any chance that we can see Danica Patrick return to NASCAR real soon?

Sadly, not behind the wheel. The very last race of her NASCAR career was the 2018 Daytona 500. After that, she closed out her overall motorsports career a few months later with the Indy 500. She still holds her title as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing.

However, she has made a return to some capacity in broadcasting.

At a Glance

Danica Patrick was part of the FOX team for the Pennzoil 400

She got to call the race, which was her first announcer gig

She’s going to be back at it again for a race in Phoenix

Welcoming Danica Patrick to the Announcer’s Booth

Danica Patrick got to be on the call of NASCAR’s latest Cup Series, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon. It was the Pennzoil 400, which takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The winner of this race was Alex Bowman with Kyle Larson right on his tail.

Well, history is going to repeat itself too.

According to The Spun, Danica Patrick is going to be on call for next week’s race in Phoenix as well. It’s the Ruoff Mortgage 500, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. “That was fun! Let’s do it again next weekend at Phoenix,” she wrote on her Instagram story this past weekend.

It’s a beautiful day in Vegas for a NASCAR race! Coverage on FOX starts at 3pm ET / Noon PT and we are very pleased to have Danica Patrick join us today and next week in Phoenix for the Prerace and in the booth to call the race. pic.twitter.com/bTPlWUKXzA — Jacob Ullman (@jacobu) March 6, 2022

Not to mention, NASCAR fans seemed to like having Danica Patrick around. One person on Twitter wrote that she should start doing a lot more broadcasting.

“Danica Patrick would thrive in a two person booth. She’s a soft target because of her NASCAR career but you don’t need to be a great driver to do this. Put her with ONE strong play by play announcer that can also dish some analysis and it could work.”

Others quickly agreed stating, “I felt like she got a little more comfortable as the race went on.”

Patrick Splits from Carter Comstock

Besides her NASCAR career, Patrick has been keeping busy in her personal and business life. For starters, she has her own brand of wine called Somnium and her own athleisure brand called “Warrior by Danica Patrick.” She is also the co-founder of Freshly.

She also shared about a year ago that she was dating Carter Comstock. They were dating for about a year before recently announcing they split up. The two met after getting set up by the co-founders of a wellness brand Beam, which both Patrick and Comstock are investors in.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things. It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us. It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with,” Danica Patrick said to People.