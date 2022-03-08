NASCAR: Daniel Suarez Blames Chase Briscoe for Wreck in Pennzoil 400

Daniel Suarez blames Chase Briscoe for his wreck in the Pennzoil 400. Drivers who have a beef with other drivers are known to air grievances. Especially on the day after one takes place. Well, Daniel Suarez has come out swinging with his words toward Chase Briscoe. What is the NASCAR driver saying? We get some help in solving this mystery from Sportskeeda.

Daniel Suarez Had Words For Chase Briscoe After Pennzoil 400

Suarez was sure that he’d be doing well in the Pennzoil 400. After all, he did have a top 5 finish in the previous week’s Wise Power 400 in Fontana, Calif.

Yet the day for Daniel Suarez ended with a wreck due to Chase Briscoe. On Lap 92, Suarez, the No. 99 driver, had come from 27th to 13th in the race. He had to hold his place in the Pennzoil 400 before Briscoe went sideways and hit his rear right side. But Suarez slammed into the wall, getting some serious damage to his Chevrolet. His day was done.

NASCAR Driver Was Not Done Talking About Incident

It was done on the track, but not on social media. Daniel Suarez went to Twitter and wrote: “Really frustrating to have our day ruined like that. Rooting for my amigo @RossChastain to go get our team a great result.”

He would continue during a session with the media. The NASCAR driver said, “I haven’t seen the replay yet, so I’m not sure what happened. I do know that No. 14 (Chase Briscoe) clipped me in the right rear. The reason why I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. He got loose and he clipped me. He didn’t do it intentionally, but it was unfortunate.” Well, Suarez finished in 37th place for the race. But he’s looking forward to next Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

For Chastain, he finished among the top three at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was much better than his last-place finish at the Dayton 500.

Alex Bowman managed to win the race in a close finish with teammate Kyle Larson. Last weekend, NASCAR Cup Series drivers took to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was all about the Pennzoil 400. According to NASCAR, the Pennzoil 400 is a Jiffy Lube-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series race. This year’s race was the 29th one to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the series’ history.

This track has been home to one race between 1998 and 2017. But two have been there since the 2018 season. “The 1.5-mile tri-oval located in Las Vegas Valley, Nevada, has an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch,” according to NASCAR.