NASCAR: Daniel Suárez and Corey LaJoie Have Intense Conversation After Charlotte Roval

A couple of bumps were handed out at Charlotte Roval between NASCAR drivers Daniel Suárez and Corey LaJoie, and the two had to talk it over. While there usually isn’t ill will between these two, Sunday’s race got the better of them.

There was an issue where Daniel Suárez and his No. 99 Chevy got into LaJoie on a turn. It wasn’t intentional according to the Mexican-American driver. The 99 had power steering issues, apparently, which led to his car spinning LaJoie into the grass. Of course, teams and drivers don’t always know these details out on the race track. So, retaliation was coming.

LaJoie gave Suárez a bump in return and things went downhill after that for the Round of 12 playoff driver. The Trackhouse Racing car started to suffer more injuries and would eventually fade back into a distant P36 finish.

Since Daniel Suárez wasn’t able to finish the race strong, he was eliminated from the playoffs, failing to make the Round of 8. That’s a hard pill to swallow. After the race, the two drivers talked things over and it looked like emotions were running a little high for Suárez.

Both of these drivers had a lot to race for. Suárez had the playoff hopes riding on this race, and LaJoie was at his home track. The hometown driver was able to finish P12 on the day, one of his best finishes of the season.

Daniel Suárez and Corey LaJoie Walk and Talk After Race

After the race, Daniel Suárez went straight to Corey LaJoie and the two walked and talked back to the haulers. There were some young fans running around and asking for autographs, and the Trackhouse driver was happy to oblige. However, he had to come back and make sure that he and Lajoie were on the same page.

Props to Daniel Suárez, signing autographs for young fans in the middle of a heated argument with Corey LaJoie. 🙌



Video from #NASCAR on NBC pic.twitter.com/4Lccb00oRg — Ryan Farley (@StockCarFarley) October 9, 2022

This is likely a one-off thing for these two drivers. Both Suárez and LaJoie came up through the NASCAR ranks together. After an emotional and important race on Sunday, they had to talk it out. It happens. But it will be interesting to see if there is any kind of lingering feelings as we end the 2022 season.