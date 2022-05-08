NASCAR at Darlington: Joey Logano Wins the Goodyear 400

The Lady in Black does not forgive and NASCAR drivers don’t forget. Today, Joey Logano wins the checkered flag in Darlington. More than a couple of drivers were thrown to the side as the Track Too Tough to Tame lived up to its name. Drivers like Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick fought all day to battle from the rear of the field. Meanwhile, Logano enjoyed the front of the race all day. Pole to the checkered flag.

With about 40 laps to go, this race was coming down to strategy and who was going to make the move at the right time. Then… the big one happened and changed everything. Martin Truex Jr. was in the middle of the pack and trying to race hard, it was just a bit too hard. Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Cole Custer, and Hamlin. Others were affected by it.

So, wrecks like this happen. But, that doesn’t make it any easier for the drivers or the fans to see it go down like that. After the wreck cleared and the field was speeding around again, it was William Byron, Logano, and Tyler Reddick battling for the lead. Harvick stalked the field in his Rheem Ford Mustang.

Joey Logano Bumps Byron for the Lead

Byron is such a strong driver and has led the most laps out of anyone this season. Not to mention he is tied for the most wins of the year with two. The young 24-year-old is proving that his iRacing background is worth its weight in gold. The paint schemes, the action, all of it was great.

However, it was Joey Logano with the bump and he wins at Darlington. There were some tough wrecks and mechanical issues that took out some great drivers. Still, that’s NASCAR. Logano’s team managed to get the job.

He wasn't going to go quietly.



Take a look at @joeylogano's move for the lead. pic.twitter.com/X4DBWr2Z8O — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2022

Apparently, there was an earlier move made by Byron that caused Logano to make the strong move. So, who is to say who is in the right or wrong? One thing that Logano made clear during his postrace comments was that he took offense to something that the 24 did earlier in the race.

When Byron made a move to take the lead from Logano, he got him up close to the wall. So, the 22 driver felt he was more than justified to give a little bump and go around his opponent.

Here are the comments the winning driver made after he got out of the car.

"You're not gonna put me in the wall and not get anything back. That's how that works."- Joey Logano on his bump to get by William Byron at Darlington pic.twitter.com/9S1ubCpRHV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 8, 2022

After hearing his comments, what are your thoughts, Outsiders? There is one person that won’t forget this race any time soon. That person is William Byron who called Logano a “moron” during his own post-race interview. Check that out here.

Another week of NASCAR and another exciting and perhaps controversial ending. Joey Logano wins at Darlington and he will likely be competing in this postseason. Could he be on his way to repeating his 2018 season as champion? A long way to go, but something worth thinking about.