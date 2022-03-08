NASCAR: David Gilliland Racing Announces Death of No. 17 ARCA Team Transporter Co-Driver

An early-morning crash involving former NASCAR driver David Gilliland’s race team took the life of a No. 17 ARCA team transporter co-driver Tuesday.

Authorities said West Virginia resident Steven Stotts died at the scene. Troopers arrived at an I-20 crash involving the team’s hauler at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Longview.

The Longview News-Journal reported on the incident. The retired NASCAR driver’s team comes out of Mooresville, N.C.

Longview is about a two-hour drive east of Dallas.

Early-Morning Texas Wreck Kills One, Injures Others

In an initial report, authorities say Stotts, the driver’s hauler, failed to control his speed when he came up behind an SUV hauling a small box trailer.

Stotts struck the SUV, causing it to roll onto its side and into the center median. The towed trailer vaulted “over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane” and onto its side in the median.

Emergency personnel took the SUV driver, 63-year-old Young Mo Kang of Montgomery, Alabama, to a Longview hospital in stable condition.

Emergency personnel took former NASCAR driver David Gilliland’s employees 38-year-old John P. Zaverl and 45-year-old Michael Mizzelle to the hospital. Dark said the men were in stable condition in the morning.

Former NASCAR Driver David Gilliland’s Team Confirms Wreck

Later Tuesday morning, the race team confirmed the incident, saying its transporter was involved in a wreck. The transporter was hauling Taylor Gray’s No. 17 ARCA racecar.

Team officials said Gray’s status for Friday’s ARCA Menards Series Phoenix Raceway race was in question. Gilliland’s team said it would later determine the Arizona race.

The team also issued a Twitter statement, offering “deepest sympathies” to Stotts’s family and friends. Additionally, the former NASCAR driver David Gilliland’s team said Mizelle and Zaverl left the hospital.

“Our continued thoughts are with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident,” the team statement said.

This off-track wreck is just another setback for the 16-year-old Gray. Auto racing expert Bob Pockrass tweeted last season that the teen “was supposed to make his debut earlier (in 2021) but was injured in a car accident.”

16-year-old Taylor Gray will make his truck debut this weekend in the David Gilliland Racing No. 17 truck. Was supposed to make his debut earlier this year but was injured in a car accident. He has run four ARCA races since the accident & will run both ARCA and trucks at The Glen — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 2, 2021

Former NASCAR Driver David Gilliland’s Car Seen At Gruesome Crash

The newspaper said the former NASCAR driver David Gilliland’s hauler was still sideways along the interstate on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

Local police reported the “major” wreck had shut down the interstate around 5:30 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said just before 7 a.m. that they closed eastbound lanes and that delays could last “multiple hours.”

By 10:30 a.m., Dark said authorities opened all eastbound lanes, but one westbound lane was moving.

When Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May spoke to the newspaper about his crews, he said the 18-wheeler was fully involved when they responded. May also said former NASCAR driver David Gilliland’s trailer had race cars filled with fuel.