NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Comments on Being Disqualified Following Pocono Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin had yet to say much since being disqualified after finishing first in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway last Sunday.

Ahead of this Sunday’s race in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, however, Hamlin took time to comment on NASCAR’s decision to strip him of the victory. Per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Hamlin said Saturday that while he understands why NASCAR made the decision, he hopes it stays consistent across the board.

Denny Hamlin on what he thought about his DQ: “I thought we had one of those Richard Petty big engines in the car or something.” Plus thoughts on difference between the DQs and R&D center penalties: pic.twitter.com/41h9y2KP0b — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 30, 2022

“Was I wronged? I mean, I don’t know. I drove the car, I think it was a shock to all of us for sure,” Hamlin said. “Something that hadn’t been done in 6o something years, for sure I thought we had one of those Richard Petty big engines in the car something.

“But not this time, it was a piece of tape and they’re pretty consistent that that’s the way they want it starting with this new car. I just hope that it’s consistent for everybody no matter who wins the race.”

Denny Hamlin Became the 1st Driver in 62 Years to Be Stripped of a Victory

Hamlin’s disqualification was a historic one — the first driver to be stripped of a victory in NASCAR’s top level since Emanuel Zervakis in 1960. He’s no longer the all-time wins leader at Pocono with seven and no longer tied with Cup Series great Tony Stewart with 49 career wins. Hamlin, instead, is the answer to a trivia question in the future.

All because, as Hamlin said, a piece of tape was in the wrong place.

This story is developing…