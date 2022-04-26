NASCAR: Denny Hamlin to Complete Sensitivity Training Following ‘Offensive’ Meme Post

For NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin, a poorly made joke on Twitter will come with repercussions that include sensitivity training. After the race at Talladega this Sunday, Hamlin posted a video to his social media page. The driver tweeted out a video from Family Guy that was cut with footage from the end of the race. While attempting to joke about Kyle Larson’s driving, Hamlin made a mistake and basically made a joke against Asian drivers.

NASCAR has been doing the most it can to combat negative stereotypes about the sport. That includes racial sensitivity. The sport wants to reach new audiences. So, they want to be welcoming to all people. Although Hamlin issued an apology and deleted the offensive tweet, NASCAR is coming down on him a bit.

There won’t be a fine, but Hamlin will have to go through sensitivity training which must begin before the end of this week.

Denny Hamlin ordered to complete sensitivity training. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2022

The good news is, no fine and no suspension. That could have easily been the case had things gone a little differently. NASCAR saw Denny Hamlin make a mistake and is now addressing it appropriately. Hamlin also posted an apology to Twitter after deleting his post.

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” he typed out. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”

I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2022

At the end of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson made a move for the lead that ended up taking out Hamlin’s 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. Larson finished fourth overall while the Toyota drivers finished 17th and 16th, respectively.

Things like that happen every year at the end of races, especially at Talladega.

NASCAR Assigns Training for Denny Hamlin, Toyota Chimes In

Amid all of the news regarding NASCAR and Denny Hamlin, Toyota has had time to chime in as well. Of course, Hamlin is affiliated with the automaker and NASCAR manufacturer as a driver and team owner, so that connection goes deep. So, with a controversy like this, they are going to make a statement. Toyota put out a short statement backing the decision through representatives.

“We have spoken with Denny Hamlin regarding his tweet from yesterday,” the statement says. “Toyota supports NASCAR’s decision to mandate sensitivity training for Denny and we will all move forward together.”

There might be more information regarding the training released later this week. For now, Hamlin is supposed to at least begin his training this week.

It seems like everyone is on the same page now. That’s good. Hopefully, this is just a small bump and is put behind everyone soon. NASCAR heads to Dover this week and Denny Hamlin will be looking for his second win of the year. Or, at least a solid top-5 finish would be nice. He’s looking for another good race to go along with his victory at Richmond.