NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Issues Apology for ‘Offensive’ Post He Used to Criticize Kyle Larson

After posting a video attempting to poke fun at fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin has issued an apology. Following Sunday’s race at Talladega, one where Larson wrecked on the last lap, taking out many contenders and leading the way for Ross Chastain to win, Hamlin posted a video on Twitter. Fans replied almost immediately to point out that it was offensive, and Hamlin took it down later on Monday night.

The video in question was a clip from Family Guy. It was a video that made fun of Asian drivers. Larson is of Japanese descent. Hamlin put out this tweet below after deleting the original post.

I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2022

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” Hamlin said. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”

By the time the race was said and done, Larson ended up finishing 4th overall. He also ended up earning 50 series points, the most of any driver on the day. As for NASCAR vet Denny Hamlin, he finished back in 18th after the chaos that ended the race.

There are likely going to be repercussions from NASCAR.

This NASCAR Season Has Not Been Great for Denny Hamlin

To put it simply, it has not been a good NASCAR season for Denny Hamlin. Set this social media controversy aside, and just look at the racing, and things just aren’t going too well. Despite having a win on the year at Richmond, Hamlin finds himself all the way in 24th when it comes to points. There have been a lot of young guys that seem to like these Next Gen cars a lot. For veterans, the growing pains might be worse.

Hamlin currently sits behind both of his 23XI Racing drivers. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace are in 18th and 21st respectively in the points standings. Now, this is a long season, but we can only say that for so long. Eventually, the season will not be so long. The playoffs will be on the horizon, and drivers will need to have something to show for it.

So far this season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin just hasn’t gotten it together. The No. 11 driver is going to have to turn things around if he hopes to have a successful season. That one win might not hold up and if it doesn’t, there will have to be other races to lean back on when it comes time for the postseason.

As NASCAR turns its attention to Dover, there will be drivers like Hamlin trying to make a big impact. If he can just get one more win on the year, then things don’t look so bad all of a sudden. Let’s see how the rest of the year plays out for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.