NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Posts Cryptic Tweet Ahead of Roval Weekend

Let it be known now, Denny Hamlin doesn’t post without a purpose. The NASCAR veteran’s latest post was not so subtle. We know that Hamlin has a list of drivers that he plans to get revenge on in one way or another. His latest beef was with William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway.

Of course, Denny Hamlin saw like the rest of us that Byron was able to get his playoff points back. For Hamlin, this is a slap on the wrist. A $100,000 fine isn’t nothing for NASCAR drivers, but it isn’t a real punishment. Getting those 25 points back is everything for the Byron team.

Check out the tweet and see it for yourself.

What’s your favorite movie? Mines Shawshank. pic.twitter.com/qNIlOBn9Ln — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) October 7, 2022

Heading into the final race of the Round of 12, Hamlin finds himself comfortable. He isn’t guaranteed a spot in the next round, but it looks like if he has a decent race he can get through. In case you can’t make out what the picture on the wall says in his Shawshank post, it reads, “His Judgement Cometh and that Right Soon….”

NASCAR fans in the replies were a little split on this one. Some knew exactly what he was saying with this post, others decided to play along and post their favorite films. But, this is a message, not just to Byron, but to all the others who are on Denny Hamlin’s list.

Will Denny Hamlin Rain Hell Fire at the Roval?

This weekend is the Charlotte Roval and that means that Denny Hamlin and the rest of the Cup Series field will be trying their best to take the checkered flag. The Roval is a track that doesn’t get all the hate that other road courses get. Sitting in fourth place in the Playoff Standings, Hamlin has a bit of a cushion to maybe cause some chaos.

When it comes to revenge, Hamlin keeps a long grudge. So, it could be Byron or it could be Ross Chastain. Let’s just all keep an eye out in case we see the 24 and the 11 near one another. I’m sure that Hamlin is looking forward to knocking Byron out of the playoffs as soon as possible.