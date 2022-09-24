NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Provides Kurt Busch Update at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are looking forward to the day Kurt Busch gets back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. Denny Hamlin had a small update on his driver. The 23XI team owner talked about Busch and his status during the qualifying rounds at Texas Motor Speedway.

Talking to media ahead of Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Hamlin said that Kurt Busch is active with the team. 23XI has been taking in all the advice, tips, and information they can from the veteran driver. It’s not a coincidence that you’re seeing that team perform well.

“He’s staying active in the organization, I’m sure he’s at the shop now talking to engineers and whatnot,” Hamlin said. “He’s fully embedded in the team and trying to help these young guys that we got continue to be better. I think, honestly, a lot of the growth in Bubba is because he has Kurt in his ear, quite a bit. Through every practice, every qualifying, and every race. So, I think that he’s that valuable part of the organization that we said he always would be.”

As far as an update on Kurt Busch medically, we are going to have to wait on that.

“We won’t have an update on Kurt until the first week of October. Then we’re gonna have another doctor update.”

Here’s the full video from Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Since July 24 at Pocono Raceway, Kurt Busch has been sidelined due to concussion-like symptoms. There have been a lot of rumors about his future. However, it’s clear that 23XI and Busch himself are thinking long-term. No need to rush things back from injury. Since then, Ty Gibbs has taken over for the No. 45 driver.

Of course, Bubba Wallace was moved to the 45 for the playoffs, but that’s more of just changing the paint scheme around. Nothing major changed with that swap.

Fans want to see Kurt Busch back out there racing. While that seems to be doubtful for the rest of the 2022 season, we don’t know what the doctors might say come October. That’s not that far away as we welcome in the fall season and close out September.