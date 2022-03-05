NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Recalls Discovering Passion for Racing in New Bubba Wallace Doc

Do you recall when you developed a passion? NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin does and talks about it in a Bubba Wallace documentary.

Hamlin, who is one of the motorsports circuit’s veteran drivers, remembered how he got one for racing. Let’s get some more information about this from Essentially Sports.

He makes a number of appearances during the docuseries titled In the Race: Bubba Wallace. Hamlin drives on the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gets Boost From His Family

So, what was the thing that started his passion for racing? It happened to be a trip that he took with his family to the famed Richmond National Raceway in Richmond, Va.

“My passion for the sport started when I was five years old,” Hamlin says. “This very, very simple thing that happened to me. I just went to a race.

“My parents always had season tickets at Richmond National Raceway, and the moment the cars flew around the racetrack and I smelled the tires and the fuel and I heard the sound of the roaring engines, I was hooked.”

When you find a passion, then it’s a good thing to build upon it. This is what the NASCAR driver’s father did. He bought his son a go-kart for $200. After getting some helpful instructions from Dad, young Denny headed out.

Hamlin Hopes Wallace Can Make It Into Postseason Racing

“He started watching me make laps around the race track,” Denny Hamlin says. “And I’m sliding it all over the place and I just wanted to figure out then, well, how can I compete? How can I go to a racetrack and try to get a trophy? They put me in the car and the rest is history.”

It sure is and he’s been motoring his way around NASCAR for a long, long time. Speaking of Bubba Wallace, it appears that Hamlin wants his car in the NASCAR playoffs. That is because Wallace is part of Hamlin’s 23XI Team along with Kurt Busch.

Busch, 43, is teaming with Bubba Wallace. And Wallace won his first NASCAR Cup Series race last season at Talladega in the No. 23 Toyota. Wallace’s average finish with 23XI a year ago was 19.7 and he did not advance to the postseason. Hamlin said that Wallace “isn’t far off” from that playoff goal.

“It’s one DNF away,” Hamlin says in an interview with The Charlotte Observer. “When you look at the standings for who’s a contender … you can gain a couple [of] spots a week, and on average, change your average finish from 20th to 18th, and you’re there. It’s not that much and you really won’t see that much, and yet, you’ll see a big change in the standings.”