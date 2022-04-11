NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Talks About ‘Aggressive’ Young Drivers

Let’s face it, this is a new era of NASCAR. We have the Next Gen cars, and as Denny Hamlin and everyone else has noticed, young drivers. And, a lot of these young guys are great at what they do, but they’ve also shown a tendency to get a little aggressive. That was demonstrated at the end of the COTA race as A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain traded blows. Chastain won out.

However, it has gone deeper than that this year. The season has been very exciting from a fan standpoint. With the entertainment on the track improving, some drivers aren’t so happy about these young gun tactics. Hamlin thinks he knows what the difference is. Simple as a generational divide.

“The newer, younger generation that came in, it just seems like they are more aggressive,” the driver explained on The Jim Rome Show. “Now, more aggressive is fine, but I think it’s just – you could talk about a much bigger subject here, of like just the lack of respect that people have for each other nowadays. All you have to do is log on Twitter to find that.”

Later on, he compared the protection drivers feel in the car to how people feel on the internet. Saying a “barrier” between people makes them more likely to do things they wouldn’t otherwise do.

“When we feel like there’s a barrier between us, people talk a lot of stuff,” Denny Hamlin continued. “And when you’re in a car and you don’t have to answer to that person face to face, you’re willing to do things that you wouldn’t if you had to answer to it. And I think in the past, what happened is, you got wrecked or knocked out of the way, you’d get your front teeth knocked out.”

Does Denny Hamlin Have a Point?

So, Outsiders, does Denny Hamlin have a point here? Is it a generational thing that comes from a safer and less physical off-the-track version of NASCAR? It would appear that way. However, we all saw what happened after the Xfinity Series race in Martinsville. Those young guys were aggressive on the track, and surely had some repercussions to pay after it. Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer might be the exception to the rule for Hamlin’s comments.

One thing is for certain, the action on the track has been pretty exciting. So far this year we have had just one driver win multiple races. That would be William Byron. There have been a small handful of first-time Cup Series winners as well this year. So, the new car has been an equalizer through seven races. Although, Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team has been struggling mostly this season.

Who knows when some of those more established teams and drivers will get the Next Gen cars under control. It seems like each week, each team thinks they have it, but then something else goes wrong. However, guys like Chastain, Byron, and now Ryan Blaney have been consistent and constant this season. While Blaney is still chasing a win on the year, it just feels inevitable. The season continues this weekend with a special NASCAR Easter race on the dirt in Bristol.