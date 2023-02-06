NASCAR made the decision Monday that Kyle Busch will not receive a punishment stemming from his January arrest in Mexico.

Per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, NASCAR was made aware of the incident and that it “did not warrant a penalty.” The two-time Cup Series champion was arrested and detained while on vacation with his wife, Samantha. While going through customs, a handgun was identified in his baggage. He had accidentally left the gun in his bag before heading to the airport.

Kyle Busch was processed by authorities and went through all proper channels. After the situation was resolved, Busch went back home to North Carolina. He released a statement Monday shortly after the arrest surfaced.

“In late January Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” Busch wrote. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Kyle Busch Off to Strong Start in 1st Season with Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch, 37, is entering his first season behind the No. 8 car with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He spent the previous 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), where he won 56 races driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Kyle Busch got his first taste of life beyond JGR in the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Sunday. He raced to a third-place finish, edged out by RCR teammate Austin Dillon and winner Martin Truex Jr. Busch and Dillon worked well in their debut race as teammates — something Busch made note to mention after the race.

“We’ve been working well together this whole weekend off the track, on the track, and having the opportunity of being able to take care of one another on a couple of those restarts,” Busch said, via Fox Sports. “That’s just a good omen for great teamwork and good sportsmanship from the two of us, so let’s keep that rolling.”