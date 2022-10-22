NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: How, When to Watch

This Sunday is the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the next step in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is actually a triple-header weekend. All three national series are racing at Homestead-Miami. The Xfinity and Truck Series raced on Saturday.

As for the Cup Series, it’s a major race in the Round of 8. Sunday and Martinsville are the last two chances to get into the Championship 4. Joey Logano is already locked in after his win at Las Vegas. There are seven other playoff drivers that will battle for that checkered flag.

Let’s get into the details you need for the Dixie Vodka 400.

How to Watch NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400:

Name: Dixie Vodka 400

Dixie Vodka 400 Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Sunday, October 23, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

2:30 p.m. (ET) Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway | Miami, Florida

Homestead-Miami Speedway | Miami, Florida Distance: 267 laps | 400.5 miles

267 laps | 400.5 miles TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 83, Low 73 | Mostly Sunny | 5% Chance of Rain

The Dixie Vodka 400 has been a fan and driver favorite for many reasons. The racing is fun, there is good tire wear that makes pit stops important, and there have been some wild finishes in the past. With this being the second race in the Round of 8, there will be decisions to make about racing for points or racing for the win for many of the drivers.

This could also be another time where a spoiler comes into play. If there is a spoiler, who could it be? The opening odds for the Dixie Vodka 400 had Tyler Reddick out in front to win. However, there are drivers like Denny Hamlin that have a history at this track and aren’t far behind as far as Vegas favorites go.

One thing to note ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a new tire compound used by NASCAR. The left side tires are going to be treated with the compound in order to help tire wear. When they look at the data, this is a high-wear track. Since the wild race at Texas, it is clear that NASCAR and Goodyear are looking to prevent that from repeating at Miami.

This weekend is going to be a lot of fun for NASCAR fans. The playoff picture could be drastically different after the Dixie Vodka 400. Drivers are fighting for limited spots and tempers have been running high. Of course, Bubba Wallace will be absent from the field as he serves his one-race suspension.