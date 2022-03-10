NASCAR: Does the Franchise Need to Adjust Its License Policy?

NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji finds himself in the middle of a question about the organization’s license policy. He’s had a tough start. See, last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he was not able to keep his Chevrolet straight during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Now, drivers do have a chance to adjust cars ahead of races. But his limited experience in the Xfinity Series as well as in NASCAR brings the license policy into play.

During the race, Iwuji was way down in the race. He wrecked on lap 173. Iwuji also caught up Ryan Vargas and Stefan Parsons in the mess. They all ended up with DNFs. See, Iwuji has just one lead lap in his Xfinity tenure. With all of this going on, then it does bring the license policy into the spotlight. Should NASCAR reexamine it? Let’s take a look.

NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji Raises License Issue With Driving

See, NASCAR doesn’t have talent equal to the caliber of a ride. Iwuji formed his own team this year, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. The No. 34 Chevrolet team doesn’t match up to teams like JR Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and other powerhouse Xfinity teams. That Iwuji team is just brand new. We can take note that NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is a partner it. Still, it is a first-year team. FrontStretch helps us out here.

In comparison, Kaulig did not win its first Xfinity race until Season 4. JR Motorsports won its first race in its third season of existence. Who was the owner? None other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. “The team is going to go in the right direction,” Iwuji told NBC Sports. “I’m excited about it. There definitely are a lot of risks being taken, but I like it. You can’t grow unless you stretch.”

Well, there have been three NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The license policy remains up for question.

Driver Is Not One Known To Wreck Cars A Lot

Iwuji is not prone to wrecking cars. In 23 combined starts in NASCAR’s premier divisions, he was running at the finish 20 times with only three DNFs. So, in last week’s race, Iwuji completed 156 of the 200 laps. But his wreck does not reflect that he met minimum speed and avoided trouble for the most part.

Iwuji has just eight Xfinity starts. He has not competed in that series twice at one racetrack. As Iwuji learns these tracks, he will become more confident driving his No. 34.

Of all the NASCAR drivers who have contested all three Xfinity races, Iwuji is the lowest in the points. That negative mark can immediately affect Iwuji and his team. Still, the license policy looks to stay intact.