NASCAR at Dover: Chris Buescher Wins the Busch Light Pole at the Monster Mile

During Saturday’s qualifying session, NASCAR driver Chris Buescher took the Busch Light Pole Award, which is the first pole position of his Cup Series career. Buescher set the bar in the final 10-driver qualifying group and will lead the pack in Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Buescher and the No. 17 car set the mark with a best lap of 160.149 mph and a time of 22.479 to beat all drivers. He’s already the fourth first-time pole winner so far in the 2022 Cup Series season. It’s the first pole position for RFK Racing in almost five years. The team’s last pole occurred at Talladega Superspeedway back in May 2017

In a pair of clips posted to NASCAR’s official Twitter account, Buescher is seen high-fiving his team. Then, he talks about winning the first pole position of his career while on Victory Lane. You can tell how excited his RFK Racing team is as the crew finds out they won the pole. Buescher said he was “proud” of his team’s effort and that they’re “ready to go” at Dover.

“Hey, everyone, it’s Chris Buescher here in Victory Lane. We just got our first pole with our Fastenal Ford Mustang. Still shaking a little bit. It’s a wild lap around Dover here. We’re really proud of everybody’s effort. We’re ready to go,” the No. 17 driver said.

Chris Buescher Talks Winning First NASCAR Cup Series Pole

While talking to reporters about earning the Busch Light Pole Award, Chris Buescher spoke further about his team’s first pole. Buescher said he’s had success at Dover in the past when racing in the Xfinity Series. He called the famous Delaware track nicknamed “The Monster Mile” a “special place” to secure his first pole.

“I guess it is not something that I have ever had a whole lot of emphasis on,” NASCAR driver Chris Buescher said of his qualifying pole position. “At the end of the day it is all about that checkered flag at the end of the race. It is really cool, though. I have been really close here at Dover on the Xfinity side and this is a place I have loved coming to forever. I love watching it on TV. It is cool to get it here. I still have one of the smaller Miles The Monster trophies from the Xfinity side in the office at home. It is a special place for me and it is cool to get our first pole here.”

“It has been a long time coming. Heck of a start for us,” Buescher added, according to Yahoo.

As for the rest of the pack, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 car will start in second on Sunday. Hamlin is followed by two Hendrick Motorsports teammates in Kyle Larson (3rd) and Chase Elliott (4th). Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney placed fifth as he rounds out the top five drivers for today’s race start.

Last week’s winner at Talladega, Ross Chastain, continued his hot streak in qualifying this week. Chastain led the first qualifying group on Saturday, but will start seventh at Dover on Sunday. Elliott won the second group before the top five from Group A and the top five from Group B came together for a 10-driver showdown. The final 10 drivers competed for the pole position as Chris Buescher earned the right to begin the race in first.