NASCAR: Drive In Style With a ‘Road Legal’ Ford Taurus, Now Up for Auction

Outsiders, if you like NASCAR and Dale Jarrett’s UPS stock Ford Taurus then buckle up. Have we got an auction listing for you. A replica of Jarrett’s iconic No. 88 car will go up for auction with Barrett-Jackson. And according to the listing, it’s completely “road legal.” However, the listing notes that the car “may not be emission compliant in all 50 states.”

Since this Ford Taurus is road legal, it comes with all of the necessary bells and whistles. Dale Jarrett might not have much use for a passenger seat or a cupholder, but we sure do. Of course, the car also comes with blinkers, windshield wipers, and mirrors. The headlights and taillights are LED.

More Details On This Build

This for-sale stock car is based on the NASCAR Generation 4 chassis (1992 to 2006). The car had an original Chevrolet body that was replaced with a Ford NASCAR body. It has a Joe Gibbs chassis. The NASCAR-based Ford Taurus replica is powered by a 418 cubic-inch V8 engine. It has a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. During this period of NASCAR racing, the cars were limited to 358ci engines. Those engines were able to produce around 850hp.

Even though there’s information on this replica engine, it’s unclear how much power it offers. Of course, we can assume that it can pack a formidable punch.

As we mentioned earlier, the car was modified to add all of the common things you’d see on a car (blinkers, passenger seat, etc.), but that’s not all. The car has custom gauges and switches, a quick-release steering wheel, Simpson seat belts, and a NASCAR 50th Anniversary shift knob. The car even has authentic decals from NASCAR.

The Ford Taurus replica has only been driven 1,600 miles since it’s been finished. Even then, it’s mostly been driven to car shows and events sponsored by UPS.

This car is based on Dale Jarrett’s 2003 Ford Taurus. According to Drive, Jarrett finished 26th out of 71 starters during the 2003 NASCAR season. His No. 88 UPS car won the second round at Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina. Out of 36 starts, he finished 25 races with 49 laps in the lead Overall, he had seven top-ten finishes.

If You Want to Buy This NASCAR-Based Ford Taurus

If you’ve been looking to add a “road legal” NASCAR-esque Ford Taurus, look no further. The listing for the car is up on the Barrett-Jackson website.

The iconic car replica is being offered for sale with no reserve. It will officially hit the auction block at Barrett Jackson Palm beach between April 7-9, 2022. You can get a little information online, though. Interested bidders can inquire for information on the website, and even finance their bid online.