NASCAR Driver Blake Lothian Opens Up About Making Debut in Martinsville

NASCAR driver Blake Lothian, who is a local short-track star, will make his debut with Reaume Brothers Racing at Martinsville. It’ll be part of the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, set for Thursday night. Blake Lothian is an alumnus of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity. Last season, he notched his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway in just his fourth start in a late model. Through eight total starts in 2021, he had eight top-10 finishes, five top 5’s, and a win,

NASCAR Driver Blake Lothian Is All Smiles Ahead of Martinsville Debut for Reaume Brothers Racing

“I’m so grateful to Josh Reaume and everyone at Reaume Brothers Racing for this opportunity,” Lothian, who is a native of Wellesley, Mass., said. “Looking forward to learning and growing with this team.

“I remember first watching Todd Bodine race trucks when I was little and ever since then, racing a truck has been a dream of mine,” he said. “Now I am going to get that opportunity thanks to Reaume Brothers Racing. Coming off of a successful 2021 season, I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity to race at such a historic venue as Martinsville in a NASCAR Camping World Truck.”

Let’s take a look at how the 19-year-old Lothian happened to pull off his win at Hickory. It’s a whale of a finish as you can tell from this video courtesy of Lothian’s website.

Lothian drove go-karts as a 5-year-old so he’s been around racing for a period of time. He’s going to have Colette Phillips Communications, Inc., on board in Martinsville. President and CEO Colette Phillips says that she can see the passion in Lothian. We get more from NASCAR.com.

Team Owner Wants To Give Driver An Opportunity On The Track

“As a black entrepreneur, and someone who broke down barriers … I know firsthand just how important Blake’s journey to the top is for black and brown kids,” Phillips said. “Blake’s commitment to excellence and justice on and off the track is admirable and reflective of a young man wise beyond his years.”

Lothian will drive the No. 43 Colette Phillips Communications, Inc/The Texas Lawbook truck. It’ll be in the Blu Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on FS1.

Reaume Brothers Racing owner Josh Reaume wants Lothian to make his name in the world of NASCAR. “Giving drivers the opportunity to make their name is part of the reason I have continued in NASCAR for many years,” Reaume said. “I see the same passion and drive in Blake that I have in myself, and I am excited to give Blake the opportunity he deserves.”