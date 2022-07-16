NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed to Death at Age 37

NASCAR driver Bobby East was reportedly stabbed to death Wednesday at a gas station in Westminster, California.

East, 37, was fueling his vehicle when 27-year-old Trent William Millsap stabbed him in the chest. East was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have arrested Millsap and charged him with the crime, per Deadline.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” Police said in a statement.

Bobby East had a Successful Career in Multiple Racing Circuits

Bobby East spent time in the NASCAR Nationwide, Craftsman Truck and ARCA Re/Max series’ from 2005-08. East was a three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) champion. He won the SAC Silver Crown championships in both 2012 and 2013. The Torrance, California, native crossed the finish line first 56 times in USAC Racing.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR)

East won his first career race with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Illiana Motor Speedway in Schererville, Indiana. The victory made East the youngest ever USAC national feature winner at the time.

Bobby East made his final start in the 2014 Silver Crown season finale at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.