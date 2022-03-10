nascar-driver-brandon-brown-calls-out-his-critics

The 2021 Sparks 300 Xfinity Series race should’ve been a career highlight for Brandon Brown. He had won his first NASCAR race, in the legendary Talladega Superspeedway, of all places. It appeared the young driver had a very bright future – until the post-race interview. A group of NASCAR fans began chanting “F— Joe Biden,” which NBC reporter, Kelli Stavast, mistakenly repeated as “Let’s Go, Brandon.” This marked the birth of a political slogan against the President, and Brandon Brown, unfortunately, found himself right in the middle of it.

After the incident, Brandon Brown had a tough time finding a sponsor. Earlier this year, he was approached by an offer from the meme coin company, LGBcoin (Let’s Go Brandon Coin), which he accepted. However, the sponsorship was shot down by NASCAR officials. This left Brown without options once again, but Zero FG Energy Drink stepped in to save the day. Sadly for Brandon Brown, the driver’s critics still weren’t satisfied.

NASCAR fans took one look at the driver’s new sponsor and branding and said Brandon Brown was sponsored by a fake company. This pushed Brown over the edge, who took to Twitter to retaliate. Brown writes:

“[People]: I feel bad for Brandon, I hope he gets a sponsor out of this mess, all he did was win a race

Me: Hey everyone a new company is taking a chance on me and sponsoring our car! Help me welcome them!

[People]: They look fake, they don’t have followers, that check is gonna bounce”

Brandon Brown Tells Critics He Didn’t Want a Political Brand

When the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant was first uttered by NASCAR fans, Brandon Brown tried to make a joke of the whole situation. He tweeted, “To all the other Brandons out there, you’re welcome! Let’s go us.”

Well, this was the wrong move, apparently, because the situation quickly spiraled out of control. After the initial tweet, Brandon Brown didn’t mention the chant again, enraging his critics further. Rather than taking the gesture as Brown attempting to move past the incident, they assumed that his silence was a tacit agreement.

Later, in an interview with The New York Times, the NASCAR driver said that he wanted “to appeal to everybody”. He added that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics”. At that point, however, it was far too late. Brandon Brown was a marked man.

Hopefully, this new sponsorship with Zero FG Energy marks a new era for the driver’s career and he can finally move past the unfortunate drama surrounding him.