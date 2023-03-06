NASCAR Driver Chase Purdy Hopes To Collab With College Football’s Coolest Helmet at Talladega

Chase Purdy is shooting his shot.

The 23-year-old from Tuscaloosa isn’t going to make a lot of Alabama fans happy with this, but he wants to collaborate with Ole Miss. Remember those awesome Realtree helmets the Rebels rocked during the college football season? Purdy wants a similar paint scheme.

Check out the tweet Purdy sent out, wishing for a scheme in the same vein to adorn his hot rod at Talladega later this year.

Moreover, Purdy drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It’s his first season with the powerhouse, as he formally was the wheelman for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

He’s still without his first win, but he has six career top-ten finishes. Perhaps a Realtree-Ole Miss paint scheme would be what he needs.

It may irritate the Crimson Tide fans who attend the race at Talladega, but it would be a heck of a way to get your first victory. Hopefully Chase Purdy and the team over at Realtree can figure something out.

William Byron Wins Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas in Overtime After Leading 175 Laps

All day long, we saw William Byron leading the Pennzoil 400 and he was able to pull off the win in overtime over his Hendrick teammate. Kyle Larson gave a strong challenge, but the NASCAR overtime pit stop gave Byron the advantage and he was the one burning it down after the race.

This was not the most exciting race. We only had one true caution flag prior to the final stage. William Byron led 175 laps and at one point, didn’t think he’d be the winner of the race. Larson had the race won until Aric Almirola hit the wall and pulled out a late caution.

Thanks to a strong pit stop that had him coming off in the lead in overtime, Byron was able to close this race out. He led a lot of laps last season and didn’t have as many wins as he wanted to show for it.

Now, he’s got his first win of the season.

The Hendrick Motorsports team was 1-2-3 in the final finish. It was clear with performances from William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman that Hendrick knew what they were doing in Las Vegas.

This is the fifth career win for Byron and his first win in Las Vegas. After finishing second in qualifying, we knew that William Byron had speed. However, he and his teammates showed they had long run speed as well. Others drivers could not say the same about their cars.

Hometown hero Kyle Busch would have damage early and struggle to keep up with the leaders. He had a P14 finish in what may have been a disappointing weekend for Rowdy.