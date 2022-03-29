NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Feeling Confident Heading Into Richmond: ‘We All Have High Hopes’

For 27-year-old NASCAR driver Christopher Bell and his team, confidence is the only thing they feel heading into Richmond. While he might find himself down in 23rd in the points standings, this weekend is another chance. That’s what NASCAR is all about. Make the most of opportunities and capitalize when you need to. Bell feels good going into the weekend and that’s all you can ask of the driver.

The Joe Gibbs Racing team No. 20 has had some positive results this season. Most recently, a season-best third-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas road course. Bell has proven to be a good road course driver. He has a win at the Daytona road course and a second-place finish at Road America. Not a bad list of accomplishments the driver has added.

“I think it all boils down to having really fast cars to drive,” Bell said to NASCAR. “Being at JGR, their road-course program is very strong. Last week was no exception. We weren’t as strong as what we typically are, but we still have all the resources to go out there and run well. I enjoy it. It’s very difficult and I think that’s what drivers like – to be able to showcase their talent.”

The Toyota driver is hoping to help his manufacturer get a win this season. He is going to build on the recent success and put the first five races in the rearview mirror. Each week is a new week of NASCAR for Christopher Bell in Richmond has the driver feeling hopeful.

“I think we have potential to run as good as any of them,” Bell later said. “Richmond is one of my best race tracks coming up, so I think we all have high hopes with that.”

NASCAR: Christopher Bell Hopes to Bounce Back from Penalty

It was just a couple of weeks ago when NASCAR gave Christopher Bell a penalty that wiped a second-place finish away in Atlanta, but Richmond will help him move on. COTA was a great result. Any time you snag a top-5 finish you have to be happy with it. However, that penalty in Atlanta hurt just as much as the recent finish felt good. If Bell finds himself in a top-5 spot again this week, consider the driver to have bounced back.

Easier said than done, of course. It wasn’t what Bell expected in Atlanta. However, he played to his strength on the road course. He says that Richmond is one of his favorite courses and one of his best. The stats back that up. In 2020, Bell finished 15th after starting in 26th.

However, in 2021, Bell solidified his strength on the track. Back in April of last year he started out 8th in the grid and crossed the line in a solid 4th place. Then, on the September 11th race last year, he finished 3rd at Richmond. It is safe to say that he wants another top-5 finish in his third year in the Cup Series.