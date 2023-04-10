We now know why Cody Ware was not racing this week at Bristol Dirt. The NASCAR driver did not compete in his No. 51 car this weekend. Ware has been arrested and charged with felony assault on a female as well as assault by strangulation. This is an unfortunate situation all around.

Rick Ware Racing originally stated that it was a personal matter that kept Cody Ware away from his duties this week. That personal matter appears to have been a violent altercation. Ware was officially arrested on Monday, April 10 in Iredell County jail.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports reported the news on Twitter first.