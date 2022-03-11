NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie Reflects on Time Kevin Harvick Lost His Temper in a Big Way

Kevin Harvick is a legend in NASCAR. The 46-year-old driver has worked the track for a long time now. He has also been known to be a superstar driver with a bit of a temper on the track. Now, though, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie spoke with The Athletic about that time Kevin Harvick lost his temper. In a big way.

NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie Remembers Harvick Dust Up from 2002

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie remembers the scene like it was yesterday. He told the publication, “I think about when I was a little kid — I forgot what year it was (2002 at Bristol), but I was watching a Busch Series race at the (Motor Racing Outreach) suite. My dad was racing. (Greg) Biffle wrecked (Kevin) Harvick and Harvick jumped over the decklid and grabbed Biffle by the firesuit in victory lane.” It was over 20 years ago now, but LaJoie remembers every bit of it.

He added, “I thought that was the coolest —- ever.” The fight was pretty wild at the time. It was also probably memorable to a lot of kids everywhere. LaJoie concluded, “So absolutely, if I got trashed for the win, I would pull the old Kevin Harvick.” He reflected on that fight and Mr. Harvick fondly. So much so that if another driver did what that driver did to Harvick that day in 2002, he would react the same way. It was a memorable thing for him and he loved Harvick for it.

Kevin Harvick on Next Gen Cars

Harvick is frustrated with some aspects of the sport now. He opened up about it recently and said, “Today’s sport is so engineering-minded that the simple, everyday things sometimes get forgotten. It’s very important to do all the little things right, and you have to execute the simple things right too.” He thinks that some of the little things have been forgotten in the sport. That frustrates him. He wants to make sure all the things that are so easy to overlook are also getting taken care of.

He continued, “But there are going to be a lot of decisions that we’re going to have to make this year that are just going to be simple-mined, common-sense decisions in order to just get the best out of what you have.” NASCAR is in a good place in a number of different ways. However, drivers like Harvick see areas where the sport has to be careful and adjust. They perhaps are overthinking some things that Harvick is talking about.

NASCAR returns on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway. Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson is currently the favorite at +400. Larson finished in the second spot last week in the Pennzoil 400. He won the Auto Club 400 the week prior.