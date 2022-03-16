NASCAR drivers like Denny Hamlin don’t simply hop into their cars and hit the track on race day. As with any competitive event, practice is a crucial ingredient for racing success. That said, NASCAR practice time is heavily restricted. Before each race, drivers are only permitted 4 practice sessions. And between races, drivers are limited to using select tracks designed for race car development.

With all that in mind, how do they practice? Well, most have their very own driving simulators in their homes. Though they resemble a racing video game, they’re actually incredibly high tech pieces of equipment. Owning one requires spending a dollar amount that could purchase an actual car.

During Sunday’s iRacing event, I’m pledging $100 for each lap I lead and $5000 if I win the race to benefit families affected by COVID-19 in the Homestead-Miami area. @NASCAR_FDN @feedthechildren. Who’s with me? @JoeGibbsRacing @KyleBusch. For more info https://t.co/tibiUfh4oK https://t.co/tH3q2EfD4R pic.twitter.com/1ADXTXOPoe — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 20, 2020

That’s not a problem for Denny Hamlin, however, whose extravagant Lake Norman mansion would make anyone’s jaw drop. As one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time, Hamlin can afford things such as a top-of-the-line racing simulator without batting an eye.

His 30,000 square foot home also includes an indoor viewing area for his favorite stock cars, a full-size basketball court, a helicopter pad, a two lane bowling alley, and an indoor putting green.

How Denny Hamlin Became Co-Owner of 23XI Racing

Together, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan own 23XI Racing, a play off of Michael Jordan’s legendary basketball number, 23, and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR number, 11 (XI is the Roman numeral for 11). At face value, this seems like a very odd pairing. How did an NBA icon and a NASCAR driver end up in business together?

Well, it all started in 2020, when the rumor mill started churning out stories of Michael Jordan purchasing a NASCAR team. Publicly, Jordan debunked these claims, stating, “I love being a fan. I still understand the sport, but in terms of ownership, I think I’m just gonna sit back and watch it and support from afar.”

Private conversations between long-time friends Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, however, told a different story entirely. With dreams of becoming a business owner, Hamlin was interested in purchasing a team. So, after an article claiming that Hamlin and Jordan were considering going into business together hit the internet, Hamlin decided to test the waters.

The No. 11 driver recalls, “I sent it to [Jordan], and he responded immediately. He says, ‘Haha,’ you know, ‘Obviously, fake news. Not real. But if you want to make it real news, let me know.”

The brief message gave Denny Hamlin the motivation he needed to make his dreams a reality. A couple of days and a plane ride to Florida later, Hamlin and Jordan were in serious talks of creating a team. And on September 21, 2020, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan confirmed the creation of 23XI Racing, announcing Bubba Wallace as their first driver. The rest, as they say, is history.