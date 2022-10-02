NASCAR Driver Jordan Anderson Shares Update After Fiery Crash

NASCAR fans watched as Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson dipped from his truck as it was engulfed in flames and hit the inside wall. Anderson collapsed after getting out of the vehicle and was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in Birmingham. It’s the last thing you want to see on the track.

However, hours later and we do have an update from Jordan Anderson himself. The 31-year-old team owner and driver put a statement out on Twitter. It’s a relief to hear that he is on his way home and on the road to recovery.

“So grateful for all the prayers and support. Have been in some great hands with all the NASCAR and UAB nurses and doctors. No doubt God’s hand was protecting me through that one. Scariest moment of my racing career by far,” it reads in part.

Check out the rest of the statement below.

As it says in the post, Jordan Anderson did suffer second-degree burns to multiple parts of his body. It was shocking to see him almost out of the truck as it hit the inside wall, but it appears that he had good instincts based on his injuries. Anderson owns his own team and is one of these small organizations that do their best to get sponsorships and get out on the track each week.

You hate to see the equipment burn up like that, but the most important part is that Anderson himself is alive and on his way to recovering from his injuries.

Jordan Anderson Jumps Out of Firey Truck

While I’m sure NASCAR has plans and training in place for what to do when you are in a vehicle and it catches on fire. We’ve seen cars in the Cup Series catch fire partially this year, but not like this. Anderson was in a situation that you can prepare for, but you can only react when you’re in the moment.

Thankfully, Jordan Anderson made the right move, got out of the truck, and avoided crushing himself between the wall and his vehicle.

NASCAR reports that Jordan Anderson is awake and alert after this scary crash at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/z3qe4VpWWz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

This is going to be a moment that Anderson never forgets. If he never gets back in a race car or truck, no one will blame him. However, racers race, and I have a feeling that Anderson will be behind the wheel when he’s healed up in 2023.