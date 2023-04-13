NASCAR Driver Justin Haley Announces Engagement to Girlfriend

Between the Bristol Dirt Race and this weekend at Martinsville, Justin Haley used the opportunity to get engaged! The NASCAR popped the question to his girlfriend, Haley Mottinger. The two have not been together long, but have really kicked things off quickly since meeting one another.

When you live your life at high speeds, one turn at a time like Justin Haley, things move quickly. It appears that the two met sometime last year. Now they are prepared to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

Mottinger will become Haley Haley it appears. She is a former sprinter/hurdler at South Dakota State University. Mottinger was part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay at the Drake Relays during her time as a Jackrabbit.

Justin goes fast in a car and Haley goes fast on her feet. Sounds like a perfect match! Justin had quite the venue for asking the big question.

It’s incredible the impact you’ve made on my life in such a short amount of time. I’m so blessed to spend forever by your side. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZHVEWQ60S5 — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) April 11, 2023

If you see Justin Haley at a race, then his new fiancée is likely close by. The two are often seen at the track this season hanging out. Mottinger has been incredibly supportive of her future husband throughout the 2023 season.

Justin Haley’s 2023 Just Got Better

While Justin Haley tackles the rest of the 2023 season, he’s going to have one less thing on his mind. This year has actually been pretty good for Haley, except for the fact he was hit with a harsh points penalty for something Hendrick Motorsports basically got away with.

Looking at his results this season, Haley has two top-10 finishes. Last year, Haley had no top-10 finishes in the first eight races and just four all season. Heading to Martinsville, the Kaulig Racing driver is going to hope to bring some short-track experience to the Martinsville race. He does well at these smaller tracks but still has work to do.

The dirt driver by trade came off a P6 finish at Bristol Dirt and went right into getting engaged!

I think that Haley is one of the most underrated drivers in the Cup Series. He’s just 23 years old and has a lot to prove. Based on what he’s done the last couple of years in this Next Gen car, he has a lot of promise in his future.

If Justin Haley had never been penalized, he wouldn’t be down in 32nd in the NASCAR standings. He’d be up at 25th, just a couple of points ahead of his teammate AJ Allmendinger. The points don’t show it, but Haley has been comparable and has one more top-10 than AJ.

So, can Haley finish his great week with a big finish at Martinsville?