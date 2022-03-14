nascar-driver-riley-herbst-gives-update-after-brutal-crash

Earlier this week, NASCAR racer Riley Herbst spun out on the track in Phoenix and ended up in a brutal crash. Originally, it seemed that the driver had an issue with his tires, but later reports revealed that the trouble was with his brakes. While steering around the curve, the driver’s brakes failed and he soon lost control. He hit the wall hard, putting an end to his ride.

According to the NASCAR racer, Herbst’s brake pedal hit the floor as soon as he put his foot on it when he prepped for the turn. Thankfully, he was able to pull himself out of his #98 Ford. Once safely out of the wreckage, Herbst made his way over to the medical center just to be sure everything was still in place.

Since the check-up, the driver has given his fans an update on his condition.

“I am okay, I am thankful to NASCAR and everybody for that,” Herbst said. “That was probably one of the hardest hits I have taken. I thought we had a pretty good Monster Energy Ford Mustang. I went into 3 and hit the brake and it hooked a hard right and went to the floor. I don’t know what happened. I am really bummed because I thought we had a decent west coast swing and now we are going to be 37th here and have to go to Atlanta, a new race track. Hopefully we can grab some points there. But yeah, that hurt.”

Riley Herbst crashed fairly early during the Xfinity race. At the time, he held his spot in 12th, which was pretty decent considering he qualified for 21st.

Check out the crash below.

A hard hit for Riley Herbst at Phoenix. https://t.co/cisM9Hu6gj pic.twitter.com/VomrFPUGWn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2022

Recent Wreck Puts an End to NASCAR Driver Riley Herbst’s Three-Week Top 15 Streak

Prior to his crash during the Xfinity series race, NASCAR racer Riley Herbst had an impressive run. Earlier in the season, he placed fourth at Daytona. Following his stunning performance, he cracked the top-10 again at the Auto Club Speedway, coming in ninth. Then in Las Vegas, he finished in 14th.

Had Herbst’s brakes functioned as they should have, and the driver maintained his spot in 12th, he would have had a four-week streak of top-15 finishes. Likely, for the NASCAR driver, this probably made the crash more frustrating than it did terrifying.

Despite the setback, Riley Herbst seems more than ready to get back out on the track and reset the streak. If he continues to perform the way he has earlier this season, he’ll have no trouble climbing back up the ranks. Hopefully, though, he takes the necessary time to recover from the crash.

Should he recover in time, Herbst’s next race will be the Atlanta Motor Speedway.