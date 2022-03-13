NASCAR Driver Riley Herbst Spins Into the Wall at Phoenix Raceway: VIDEO

The NASCAR Xfinity race had to go under caution after Riley Herbst spun out in Phoenix while coming through turns 3 and 4. There wasn’t any extracurricular activity or bumping going on. As the driver pulled through the turn, his wheels skidded out and he lost control.

While the Cup Series has had to adjust to new cars, the Xfinity series has not. So, this was a tire issue not related to what we have seen with the main event races. Still, tire and wheel issues are a reality of the sport. Unfortunately for Herbst, this put an end to his day. He went into the wall hard and was unable to recover afterward.

Check out the collision and see for yourself.

A hard hit for Riley Herbst at Phoenix. https://t.co/cisM9Hu6gj pic.twitter.com/VomrFPUGWn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity race was going well for Riley Herbst in Phoenix until this wreck. He started out 21st in the grid and moved his way into 13th position by the time the wreck occurred. If he had kept all four wheels moving straight, he could have posted a top-10 finish today.

However, that’s the way racing goes. Just when you think you are doing great, something like a flat tire or a slick spot on the track causes you to lose control. The 23-year-old from Las Vegas drives the No. 98 Ford in the Xfinity series. He has had a solid season this year. This will be his worst result by far this season.

At Daytona earlier in the year, Herbst was able to post a 4th place finish. Then, he followed that up with another top-10 performance as he took 9th at the Auto Club Speedway. In his hometown of Las Vegas, the driver finished 14th. However, Phoenix will not be another top finish. He currently sits in 7th in the Xfinity standings.

NASCAR Driver Riley Herbst Spins Out in Phoenix in Exciting Xfinity Race

So, it just wasn’t the day for NASCAR driver Riley Herbst in Phoenix. That’s alright. It’s a long season, and the No. 98 driver has proven that he is a top-10 driver or better in the league. However, NASCAR and the Xfinity Series are full of great young talent. So far this year, it seems like Noah Gragson is trying to establish himself as the top driver.

There are a few drivers that have been vying for those top spots. That includes Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Brandon Jones. So far this season, Gragson has 4 top-5 finishes, which includes the win today in Phoenix. Herbst will look to the next race and hope to put himself back up in the top pack.

NASCAR is not an easy business. There are wrecks and crashes at the most inopportune times. Nothing to do but collect yourself, get your chin up, and move to the next week.