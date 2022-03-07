NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd Provides Update After Being Hospitalized Due to Crash

We have good news for all of you racing fans out there. NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd provided an update after being hospitalized following a scary crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

What You Need To Know

Spencer Boyd was transported to a hospital after a last-lap wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Boyd is the driver of the No. 12 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports

He says he “didn’t really see what happened” and that he dislocated his shoulder in the crash

Boyd’s spirits are high and he’s hoping to be ready for his next race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19

NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd Dislocated His Shoulder During Crash

Spencer Boyd, of course, drives the No. 12 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports and is currently in his fourth full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Previously, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018 for SS Green Light Racing. He won his first career Trucks Series race in October of 2019 at Talladega.

But during the last lap of Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Las Vegas, Boyd was part of a wreck that involved fellow drivers Jordan Anderson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Grant Enfinger. He had to be transported to a hospital in the area.

Thankfully, Boyd didn’t suffer any serious injuries. He spoke to the media outside of the hospital after he was released. The NASCAR driver revealed that he dislocated his shoulder during the crash and detailed his firsthand account of what happened.

“I’ve never really gotten hurt before,” he said. “When I hit the inside wall, I was like ‘Whoa!’ I didn’t really see what happened, I know someone got into my right rear and I was just kind of saving it down through the infield. Once you get in the dust. It took off, and it doesn’t look like I broke my arm, but I dislocated my shoulder. It was hard to get out of the truck with one arm, but the guys took care of me.”

Boyd Thankful and ‘Looking Forward’ to Atlanta

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old was very thankful to everyone who helped him. He thanked the hospital staff for taking him in and caring for him after the scary crash. He also gave credit to NASCAR for setting up drivers with such safe cars.

With all of that said, however, Boyd says that he isn’t in the clear just yet. He still had to go and get a few more X-rays at the time of his statement. But we are all hoping that he will recover in time for his next race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He seems to think he’ll be ready to go.

“They want me to go get some X-rays. So, [I’ll] go get that done but spirits are good and I’m looking forward to Atlanta.