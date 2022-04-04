NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs Opens Up About Potential Jump to Cup Series

Though NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs is still a teenager, he possesses the driving expertise of a much older competitor. This is, in part, thanks to natural talent. That said, it can’t be overlooked that the 19-year-old also already has 7 years of racing under his belt. Not to mention, he’s the grandson of NASCAR team owner, Joe Gibbs.

Though his last name certainly carries weight, no one could say that the No. 54 driver hasn’t earned his place on the NASCAR track. In just two years in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Ty Gibbs has already made a name for himself. Gibbs went into the ToyotaCare 250 in the Richmond Raceway with an impressive six wins to his name, and left the short track with a seventh.

HE DOES IT AGAIN! 🏆 @TyGibbs_



Ty wins his third @NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of 2022 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qn6l91UNhM — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) April 3, 2022

This puts Ty Gibbs’ record at an incredible 7 wins in 25 starts. To put that into perspective, it took two-time Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick 73 starts to reach seven wins. And for NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr, that number jumps to 105 starts.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Ty Gibbs’ name has appeared on lists of possible Xfinity drivers who could make the jump to the Cup Series sooner rather than later.

NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs Talks Win at Richmond Raceway

On top of his seven wins, Ty Gibbs also has 12 top-five finishes, 14 top-ten finishes, and three poles. He also holds the title of 2021 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year. Keep in mind that’s just the Xfinity Series – he has many more wins in the ARCA Menards Series. In fact, he’s the 2021 ARCA Menards Series Champion.

It seems that there’s no track that Ty Gibbs can’t conquer. From road courses to short tracks to traditional quad-ovals, Gibbs holds a win in almost every type of NASCAR track. Though it doesn’t win him any friends, Ty Gibbs’ cutthroat approach is what has allowed him to rack up such a long list of accolades at the young age of nineteen.

TEAMMATES FIGHT FOR THE WIN AND TY GIBBS GETS IT DONE.



Retweet to congratulate @TyGibbs_ on his NASCAR Xfinity victory at Richmond!



Wow. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0tauuj2pMD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 2, 2022

Following the final moments of the Xfinity Series race at Richmond, Gibbs knew his teammate Joe Nemecheck wasn’t a fan of him, but he did what he had to in order to win the race. “I definitely deserve one back (from Nemechek),” Gibbs said in his post-race interview.

“We’re racing for wins, and they’re hard to come by. I had to take it. I got in there deep—we were fighting tight all day—and had to bump him out of the way, up the track. We are short-track racing and I raced him hard. We have to be greedy in these things.”

Though Joe Nemecheck smiled as he spoke of the ToyotaCare 250, he was clearly unhappy with his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver. “He and I will settle it one day,” Nemecheck said. “I don’t want to say too much and get myself in trouble, but I just got drove through. He didn’t even try to make the corner there (on the last lap). Racers never forget…that’s for sure.”