NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick Details Hard Fought Battle at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick didn’t win last weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway but he put up a great effort. The young driver is shooting up the NASCAR ranks very quickly and last Sunday’s race shows that he is a force to be reckoned with. At 26-years-old, Tyler Reddick hovered near the front of the line for most of the race, finishing in third place behind winner Chase Briscoe and runner-up Ross Chastain.

“I thought we got a good launch considering all things going right there into one,” he says. “I know about how deep I can drive it in turn one all day. I thought I got pretty good heat the tires. I still overstepped it. I couldn’t have driven it any deeper than I did. I still thought I was going to get him to the fence (Briscoe). Chase was able to drive it off there, clear, high and take the lead. It was a lot of fun.”

“Great to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race,” he continues. “Everyone on this team did a great job all day. One little miscue that took us from second to 12th. My pit crew did an amazing job and had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. It was a fun day. Nice way to recover from a mistake that late in a race and be battling for the win. Great day. We will see what else we can learn from this and see what lies ahead.”

Reddick has a strong friendship with several other drivers including Chastain.

“We’ve all had a lot of fun racing each other in the Xfinity Series and when our paths have crossed in our past,” he says. “We’re all very, very aggressive.”

Tyler Reddick Continues Maturation as NASCAR Cup Series Driver

In his number 8 Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick came very close to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. He was just edged out by Briscoe and Chastain on the last lap. He didn’t lead any laps during the race but was a top-five contender all day, and had a 5.86 average running position. Reddick’s success shows a racer who is on the rise and is quickly learning and adjusting to the flow of competitive races. He started the race at the 12 spot and completed all 312 laps of the run. He currently ranks ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series points board. He is 2 points behind 8th-placed Austin Cindric and 22 behind leader Joey Logano after this event.

It seems like only a matter of time before we see Tyler Reddick get his first NASCAR Cup Series win. The Richard Childers Racing driver will have his eyes on the prize this weekend as he tries once again for a first-place victory.