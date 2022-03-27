nascar-driver-william-byron-considers-future-career-moves

NASCAR driver William Byron likes to stay busy, and the extra experience is paying dividends in a big way. The 24-year-old Charlotte native won two races last weekend alone: a super late model race at Hickory Motor Speedway, and then the Cup Series race at Atlanta — already his third career win in NASCAR’s top circuit.

When asked about his workload philosophy, Byron cited Kyle Larson’s packed schedule as an influence.

“How much he races definitely sparked my interest to try it,” Byron said. “Because I feel like it’s a lot better to be doing that than just sitting on your hands and thinking about the (Cup) race the next day. So it’s good to do something that sparked my interest and also learn some things as I go.

“It’s definitely new, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a couple of years. I did two of them last year in the summer months that were weekends I was racing in the Cup car, and this year, I wanted to do it the right way and have the right team and all those things.”

Byron Said This Week’s NASCAR Cup Series Race Will Be Much ‘Different’ Than Last Year’s COTA Race

The up-and-coming phenom said his team would certainly schedule more short-track races this season, but that his focus this weekend is squarely on COTA.

“It was a lot of fun to go back and forth, to be honest,” Byron said of the two races last weekend. “I hope to do a lot more of those. I have a few of those scheduled this year where I go back and forth between tracks, so it should be cool to do those.

“[COTA] will be a lot different than last year. We showed up last year, it was raining and the track was new to all of us, so we were still trying to figure out the racetrack while it was raining. So I think this year it’s gonna be a lot different. We’ll have a chance to practice and learn and hopefully, it will be dry all weekend.”

What does the short-term future hold for the young driver?

In a sit-down with his hometown paper The Charlotte Observer, William Byron also weighed in on NASCAR’s Next-Gen entry into the 24 hours of Le Mans in 2023.

“I’d love to be part of it,” he said. “I don’t know what direction they’ll go. I talked to Mr. Hendrick about it probably a week ago, so it was cool to talk to him about it and hear what it’s all about. To put in my best effort to get on the driver lineup would be to win a few road course races this year, so maybe we can start with this weekend. If we can do that, then maybe I’ll be eligible to drive. That’d be cool.”