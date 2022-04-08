NASCAR Driver William Byron Opens Up About Upcoming Super Late Model Races at Berlin Raceway

In between his NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series commitments at various raceways throughout the season, William Byron makes time to have a bit of fun with Super Late Model cars. Though he competed in a couple of Super Late Model races last year, the No. 24 driver took it a step further this year, teaming up with Donnie Wilson Motorsports in the hopes of capturing a few wins.

“I really enjoyed those races, so I thought about it and decided to do more. And [I] wanted to do it the right way,” Byron told Racing America. “I wanted to put it together in advance and plan it out, that kind of thing. Hendrick Motorsports was really cool about it too. They encouraged me to work with whoever I was comfortable with.”

This summer, William Byron will compete in two separate Super Late Model races at the Berlin Raceway in Marne. The 24-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver will first compete in the Money in the Bank 150 on June 8th, then the Battle at Berlin on August 10th.

BIG NEWS:@WilliamByron has announced that he plans to attend BOTH Money In The Bank 150 on June 8th, as well as the Battle at Berlin 250 on August 10th here at the Berlin Raceway!#wherespeedbelongs pic.twitter.com/noBuD9MCPF — Berlin Raceway (@BerlinRaceway) March 26, 2022

Jeff Striegle, general manager of the Berlin Raceway, expressed his excitement for a NASCAR Cup Series driver like William Byron to be coming to Marne. “It’s really a feather in the cap to hear that somebody like William Byron wants to run at the Berlin Raceway,” Striegle said.

“We actually heard a rumor that he wanted to participate at Berlin during Speed Week down in Daytona. Our team reached out to William to talk about the possibility of him coming out. He was excited about accepting the invitation.”

William Byron Talks Competing in Super Late Model Raceways

Like any race, Super Late Model races involve sitting in the driver’s seat of a stock car and trying to beat the other drivers to the checkered flag. However, there are more differences between Super Late Model cars and Cup Series cars than one might expect.

In an interview with his Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series team, William Byron discussed the differences between navigating a raceway in his Cup Series Gen-7 car vs. his Super Late Model vehicle. “I think it’s fun to kind of experience all the different tracks,” Byron said. “The Late-Model takes me five or 10 just to kind of get a feel for it.”

“It takes me honestly a long run to figure out what I need in the car. But yeah, it takes a little bit,” Byron continued. “A little bit more than the Cup car. A Super Late Model also vibrates a lot more. So, you know, the way you sense everything is a little different than the Cup Car. That’s what I like. Kind of adapting to it and, you know, doing something different.”