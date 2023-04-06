With The Masters starting up, NASCAR drivers Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton decided to hit some balls together on the course. Both drivers will be taking on the Bristol Dirt Race this Sunday at Bristol. But how do these two young drivers do on the golf course?

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

Well, let’s just say that they are in the right sport. Perhaps golf is not in either of their futures outside of some friendly rounds with other drivers. There are a number of NASCAR stars that love to golf and Burton and Gilliland are among them.

These two like to golf, but they just aren’t too great. Well, at least Harrison Burton that is. To be fair to the Wood Brothers Racing driver, he did call his shot. Before he took a swing, Burton knew that the ground was going to take some punishment as well.

Watch as the two drivers and friends ooh and awe at the nice golf carts and try their best to send one down the fairway.

Maybe Harrison just needs to stick with the No. 21 Ford Mustang that he drives week in and out.

Although, it is a little bit fitting that the two drivers got their clubs a little dirty. After all, this weekend is going to be nothing but dirt as they go around The Last Great Coliseum at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Favorites For Bristol Dirt Race

These two drivers were rookies just a year ago. While neither picked up wins last season, they were able to find some success and get into the top five at least once each. Gilliland is coming off a P15 finish at Richmond and Burton was P19. Now they continue short-track racing but on the dirt.

Gilliland is a 100-1 longshot to win the Bristol Dirt Race. He actually has better odds to win than AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Austin Cindric and others. With those odds, he is a big favorite over his friend and golf partner Harrison Burton.

Coming into the race, Burton is listed at 250-1 odds to win. He has the same odds as Noah Gragson, Corey LaJoie, and others.

I’m not going to say that either of these drivers is going to win. However, they have a chance to get a really good result at Bristol. The dirt race can be unpredictable and that means drivers can sneak their way into positions that they didn’t necessarily earn.

Hope they have better luck on the track than they did on the golf course.